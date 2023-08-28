Johnstown police investigating altercation in Moxham

Aug. 28—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Witnesses said that shots were fired during an altercation on Sunday evening in Johnstown's Moxham neighborhood.

Johnstown police did not confirm that shots were fired and are relying on witnesses' video footage for further investigation, Johnstown police Sgt. William Newman said.

No charges had been filed in relation to the incident as of Sunday night.

Johnstown police were dispatched to the 700 block of Cypress Avenue twice on Sunday. The first call came at around 2 p.m. for a physical disturbance. The second call followed at around 6 p.m. for reports of a car window smashed and shots fired, Newman said.

Ambulances and police assistance from Richland Township and Upper Yoder Township arrived in response to the 6 p.m. call. A baseball bat allegedly was recovered by police from the scene.

Some witnesses estimated that as many as 20 teenagers were involved in a brawl before shots allegedly rang out.

Some curious children, excited about the commotion but unbothered by it, spoke to reporters and said that a fight started between two minors.

"It started yesterday, continued today, and will probably continue tomorrow," one boy said.

Newman also said he anticipates further issues.

"We are not getting much cooperation from people involved, the potential victims," he said. "It didn't seem like anything was resolved because no one wanted to cooperate."

Allegedly, Newman said, the altercation started with a fight on Saturday night between two teenage girls who live in neighboring houses on Cypress Avenue.

"Today it continued, and the families got involved," he said.