Johnstown police investigating Monday evening shooting in Hornerstown that sent man to hospital

Jul. 6—Johnstown police are searching for an unidentified individual who they say shot a man Monday night in Hornerstown.

The shooting happened at 6:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Horner Street.

A man in the 30s was taken by private vehicle to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street.

Police Detective Cory Adams said Tuesday the man remains in the hospital with a gun shot wound.

No description was given of the shooting suspect, who remained at large Tuesday.

Police recovered evidence at the scene, Adams said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 814-472-2100