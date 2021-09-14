Johnstown police say man pulls gun during dispute

Sep. 14—A convicted drug dealer from Ohio was jailed Thursday, accused of assaulting one person and pointing a handgun at another person's head, Johnstown police said.

City police charged Jawone Lexavier Dew, 21, of the 500 block of Harold Avenue, Johnstown, with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and harassment.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to a home on Harold Avenue at 4:21 a.m. Thursday for a domestic dispute. Dew fled before police arrived, they said.

Police said Dew punched a woman in the face, threw her to the ground and kicked her. Dew allegedly pointed a .40 caliber handgun at another woman's head, the complaint said.

Dew was arraigned by on-call District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $50,000 bond.

Dew, originally from Columbus, Ohio, was one of five people charged in connection with a 2018 drug bust in the 800 block of Cypress Avenue.

Police seized crack cocaine, marijuana, Remington 9mm rounds, $2025 cash and a loaded Bushmaster AR15 rifle.

Dew, also known as "Lil Juice," was charged with drug possession and criminal use of a communication facility. He was sentenced to serve 48 months probation.