Johnstown police: Man shot in Hornerstown section of city

Patrick Buchnowski, The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa.

Feb. 9—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A man was taken to the hospital late Monday after he was shot in the Hornerstown section of Johnstown, city police said.

The man, who is in his 50s, was found on Bedford Street near Horner Street at 9:30 p.m., police Detective Cory Adams said.

He was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, but refused medical treatment and walked out of the hospital without cooperating with the police investigation, Adams said.

City police and firefighters responded with 7th Ward EMS.

