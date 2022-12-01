Johnstown police: Masked gunman steals teddy bear, flowers from Dollar General

Dec. 1—Johnstown police are searching for a masked gunman who they say stole a teddy bear and flowers from a Dollar General store on Wednesday.

A Black male wearing a mask entered the Dollar General store at 340 Sheridan St. in the Oakhurst section of Johnstown and shoplifted the items, police Capt. Chad Miller said.

A cashier followed the man outside, where the suspect raised his shirt and displayed a gun in his waistband and said, "Don't come any closer," Miller said.

The man fled toward the Coopersdale section of the city.

Anyone with information is asked to call the nonemergency line at 814-472-2100.