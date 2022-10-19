Johnstown police: One person shot on Chandler Avenue

Oct. 19—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting in Johnstown's West End neighborhood, authorities said.

Calls to the Cambria County 911 center reported 10 to 15 shots fired in the 200 block of Chandler Avenue at 10:41 p.m. Monday, a Cambria 911 supervisor said.

A 21-year-old Black man was taken by a private vehicle to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown with a gunshot wound. The victim is not cooperating with the criminal investigation, Johnstown police Det. Cory Adams said.

Police are continuing their search for the weapon, he said.