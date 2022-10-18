Johnstown police: One person shot on Chandler Avenue

Oct. 18—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting in Johnstown's West End, authorities said.

Calls to the Cambria County 911 center reported 10 to 15 shots fired in the 200 block of Chandler Avenue at 10:41 p.m. Monday, a Cambria 911 supervisor said.

A 21-year-old Black man was taken by private vehicle to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, on Franklin Street, with a gunshot wound. The victim is not cooperating with the criminal investigation, Detective Cory Adams said. Police continue searching for the weapon, he said.

