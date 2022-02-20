Johnstown police probing shooting death in Moxham

Feb. 19—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Johnstown police on Friday were investigating a death in the city's Moxham section that Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said appears to be a shooting homicide.

"I was called to Conemaugh hospital, to the operating room, for an individual who was shot," Lees said Friday evening. "A shooting in the Moxham section of Johnstown occurred shortly before I was called."

Johnstown Fire Department, Upper Yoder EMS and Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center medics were dispatched at 3:42 p.m Friday to Charles Street and 500 Place for a "vehicle accident-shooting," Cambria County 911 logs show.

"The individual in the car involved, upon getting him out of the vehicle, first responders observed gunshot wounds," Lees said.

That person was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, where he died, Lees said. The coroner said the victim was male, but declined to release any further details Friday.

"It appears to be a homicide," he said. "I will be conducting an autopsy Saturday, and more details may be released following the autopsy."

Calls to Johnstown police Friday confirmed the investigation is ongoing, but no further information was available from the police department.