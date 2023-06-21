Johnstown police release images of accused gunman in bar shooting

Jun. 21—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Johnstown police released photographs Wednesday of the man accused of gunning down a Johnstown resident and wounding another on June 10 outside a Cambria City bar.

A search remains underway for Dirk Wendel Jones, 42, who is charged with homicide, aggravated assault and additional charges related to the shooting, which police said occurred outside Liquid Currency bar on Second Avenue.

Caleb Beppler, 21, died at the scene, while Beppler's cousin, Desmond Louder was injured.

In a release to media, Johnstown police said Jones is known to frequent the Coopersdale Community Homes and his hometown of Philadelphia.

Police have described Jones as 5 feet 7 inches tall and approximately 180 pounds.

According to police, he fled the scene moments after the shooting. Investigators have turned to the U.S. Marshals Service and other law enforcement partners to assist them in tracking down Jones.

Police were able to identify the man through community support and they are asking for residents to reach out again if Jones is spotted.

The department can be contacted by phone at 814-472-2100 or anonymously through a text messaging application.

"Citizens can also send us an anonymous tip by texting keyword JPD to 847411," Johnstown police Capt. Chad Miller said.

To do so, add a space at the beginning of the message to 847411, type in any tip information and hit "send," Miller said.