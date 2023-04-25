UPDATE Johnstown police: Two teens charged in Moxham shooting

Apr. 25—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Two Johnstown teenagers are accused of opening fire on a group of fellow juveniles, with one round striking one in the hip.

Johnstown police said at least some of the incident on Sunday was captured on surveillance video in Moxham — and firearms and aggravated assault counts have been filed, charging the pair as adults.

According to a criminal complaint, several shots were fired near the intersection of Coleman Avenue and Bond Street.

Police reviewed camera footage that showed Deion Alex Sanders, 15, turning toward a group of individuals who were fleeing the area.

At that point, at least one shot was fired, and within moments, 17-year-old Rahmeen Green was spotted running into the middle of Coleman Avenue toward the group and opening fire, city Detective Mark Britton wrote in a criminal complaint.

Shell casings were found by police at the scene, he wrote.

Teens under the age of 18 typically face charges in juvenile court.

But under Pennsylvania law, juveniles ages 15 and older can face criminal prosecution — and face trial as adults — if they are charged with certain felonies, including aggravated assault and offenses involving a deadly weapon.

Sanders and Green were lodged in Cambria County Prison after failing to post bond.

Bail for each teen was set at 10% of $100,000.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for May 4, online court documents show.

The injured male was also identified by Johnstown police as a teen. He was treated at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center before being released, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said Monday.