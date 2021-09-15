Johnstown police: Windber man jailed after alleged attack on woman

Sep. 15—A Windber man was jailed Tuesday, accused of breaking into a woman's residence, striking her with a gun and kicking her in the head — saying, "This is what God wants," authorities said.

Johnstown police charged Matthew Washko, 39, of the 500 block of Main Street, with aggravated assault, burglary, strangulation, criminal trespass, terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment.

According to a criminal complaint, Washko allegedly entered the woman's home in the 700 block of Bloom Street in Johnstown just before midnight on Monday.

The woman told police that she was awoken by a notification on her cell phone that indicated there was a motion on a security camera at her door.

The woman recognized it was Washko and immediately called 911, the complaint said.

While the woman was on the phone, Washko forced his way into the apartment and entered the bedroom, police said.

Washko allegedly pulled the woman from the bed and choked her, kicked her in the head with steel-toed boots and hit her in the head with a pistol, the complaint said.

Washko reportedly said, "This is what God wants," and then fled before police arrived, the complaint said.

The woman was taken to Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center in Windber.

Washko was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $200,000 bond.