Johnstown police say woman punches CamTran rider, bites officer

Aug. 10—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown woman will appear in Cambria County court, accused of biting a police officer who attempted to arrest her for punching another woman at a bus terminal, authorities said.

Sheri Ann Hare, 45, of the 400 block of Somerset Street, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.

According to a affidavit of probable cause, Hare was allegedly intoxicated and punched the woman in the head near the CamTran bus terminal on Main Street on July 26.

Hare allegedly fought with a police officer who attempted to place her in handcuffs. During the scuffle, police say, Hara bit the officer on the left hand.

After she was taken to the ground, a motorist who was driving by stopped his vehicle and helped the officer to control Hara until other officers arrived, the complaint said.

Police said the incident began when Hare fell down and people laughed.

The officer was treated for a bite wound in the emergency room at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street.

Hare was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

She is free on bond.