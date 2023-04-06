Johnstown rape suspect ordered to stand trial

Apr. 6—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man was ordered on Wednesday to stand trial, accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman after a night of drinking at a Stonycreek Township apartment in December, authorities said.

Clarence C. Smart, 39, of the 1200 block of Solomon Street, appeared for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.

According to a complaint affidavit, township police were called to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown, for a reported rape. A woman told police that she was drinking E&J Brandy with Smart and another woman inside an apartment in the 1100 block of Emilio Street on Dec. 11.

The children were put to bed and Smart left the apartment with the other woman, the affidavit said.

The victim told police that she was drunk and had passed out on the couch. Smart returned to the apartment and allegedly assaulted her.

The victim told police that Smart telephoned her many times while she was at the hospital. At first, Smart denied that anything happened. He later admitted to sexually assaulting her, the affidavit said.

Police charged Smart with rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault. Smart is free on bond.