Johnstown resident pleads to drug charge in federal court

Jul. 13—A Johnstown woman pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Wednesday.

Mary Lou Nelson, 59, of the 500 block of Vine Street, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, count one of the Superseding Indictment before Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson.

In connection with the guilty plea, from April 2019 to about July 2021, Nelson did conspire to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of a mixture containing cocaine base, commonly known as "crack" and fentanyl, Chung's office said in a release.

Nelson faces five to 40 years in prison and a fine of $5 million when sentenced on Nov. 29.

The FBI Laurel Highlands Resident Agency and Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation of Nelson.

The prosecution is the result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task force (OCDETF) investigation.