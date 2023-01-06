Johnstown school bus incident sparks review of transport security measures

Jan. 6—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — New transportation safety measures are coming to Greater Johnstown School District after a man was arrested on Wednesday morning for boarding a school bus, the district's leader said.

Superintendent Amy Arcurio said administrators met on Thursday morning to begin a thorough review of transportation safety protocols.

"This case was a little bit of a wake-up call that something like this could happen," Arcurio said. "We need to tighten things up here to support the kids and the drivers of those buses."

The man — later identified as Ivan W. Miranda, 20, of Johnstown — did not cause any trouble on the bus trip to the high school, the superintendent said.

"He just got on the bus and sat down like a student," Arcurio said.

When students on the bus alerted the substitute driver that Miranda was not a student, the driver contacted the school to have school resource officer Donald Hess Jr., of the Johnstown Police Department, meet the bus at the school. Miranda was immediately taken into custody.

According to a criminal complaint, several female students told police that Miranda had been "following them and acting bizarre." A student's father allegedly contacted police later on Wednesday to say that Miranda was outside the family's home at midnight on New Year's Eve and refused to leave.

Miranda was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, charged with trespassing, unauthorized school bus entry and stalking. He was placed in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% bond on $80,000 bail.

Court records show Miranda was previously charged with trespassing and stalking in November. He was released after posting $500 bond on $5,000 bail. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing, sending the case to Cambria County court.

The workforce shortage has disrupted the area's school bus companies, making it hard to provide consistency, Arcurio said. New drivers and substitute drivers may not be familiar with the students along each route.

"They have lost familiarity with the kids," she said.

Administrators are considering several new security measures and may provide official student identification cards to be presented when boarding buses.

"We ask people to be patient as we put these new procedures into place," Arcurio said.