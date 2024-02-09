Johnstown shooting suspect on the run, police say

Feb. 9—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man was charged Tuesday with aggravated assault, accused of shooting a woman in the head as she drove along David Street in Dale Borough on Jan. 28, authorities said.

City police are searching for Tyree L. Carter, 35, of the 500 block of Oak Street.

Carter is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and illegally possessing a firearm.

According to a search warrant application, a 30-year-old woman was driving a black sedan near the corner of David and Messenger streets when Carter allegedly jumped out and fired into the vehicle, striking the woman in the head and causing the vehicle to crash.

The womanwas taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown. A passenger in the vehicle also was taken to the hospital with injuries related to the crash.

Carter has a substantial criminal background and is considered dangerous, police Detective Cory Adams said.

Carter intentionally shot the woman, a former girlfriend, Adams said. There is no danger to the public, he said.

Witness statements and video from the Dale Borough building, a David Street residence and the Dale Borough Fireman's Club allegedly helped to identify Carter as he ran from the scene.

Carter's criminal record includes criminal mischief and drug arrests.

Anyone with information on Carter's whereabouts was asked to call the Cambria County non-emergency number at 814-472-2100.