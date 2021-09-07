Johnstown teen charged as adult in alleged armed robbery

Sep. 7—A Johnstown teen will appear in Cambria County court, charged as an adult on allegations of burglarizing a city residence and robbing another teen at gunpoint, authorities said.

Semaj Lassiter, 17, of Solomon Homes, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.

According to a criminal complaint filed by city police, Lassiter and Sharona King, 45, also from Solomon Homes, arrived at an Esther Street home at 10:06 p.m. on Aug. 22. Lassiter allegedly climbed through a second-floor window and broke the screen.

Police said Lassiter pulled a handgun on a 17-year-old girl and stole a Walmart bag filled with items.

King drove away, with Lassiter, in a dark-colored Mazda, the complaint said.

Police later found them at Solomon Homes. City police charged King and Lassiter with robbery, burglary, illegal possession of a firearm and related counts.

King was also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police said they recovered a Ruger .380 firearm from inside the vehicle. The gun had an altered serial number, police said.

Lassiter is free on bond awaiting a preliminary haring date.