Johnstown teen third person charged in West End shooting, police say

Apr. 7—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man man was jailed on Wednesday, accused of firing shots along Dorothy Avenue in the city's West End on March 18, authorities said.

City police detectives charged Terrell Mickens, 18, of Oakhurst Homes, with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and illegally caring a firearm. He was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson.

Mickens is the third person charged in the incident. Tyron Malcolm Robinson, 22, and Xavier Nathaniel Hinton, 19, also face criminal charges.

According to a complaint affidavit, the trio entered a corner store, then walked out and began firing guns on Dorothy Avenue toward Daniel Street.

Video from the Oakhurst Homes Community Center shows one man wearing all red firing a gun, then running down Meridian Avenue and tucking the gun into his waistband before entering Building 24, leaving the building again and getting in a silver sedan.

Police detectives said Robinson was identified by his probation officer as the man wearing red. Hinton and Mickens were seen running into Building 35, then leaving the building and climbing into a silver sedan and driving away, the affidavit said.

Hinton was identified by his probation officer and Mickens was identified by the school resource officer at Greater Johnstown High School, the affidavit said.

Hinton reportedly told police that he and Mickens came out of the store and began firing at another person.

Robinson also admitted to firing a handgun after he became upset that his image was caught on camera, the affidavit said.

No injuries were reported in the shooting. Detectives recovered numerous shell casings spanning a one-block area.

Mickens, Hinton and Robinson are being held in Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg.