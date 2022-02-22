Johnstown woman attacked pregnant nurse in ER, police say

Feb. 22—A Johnstown woman was jailed Monday, accused of assaulting a pregnant nurse at Conemaugh Medical Center, on Franklin Street, authorities said.

City police charged Stephanie Nicole Beppler, 29, of the 300 block of Beatrice Avenue, with aggravated assault of an unborn child, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.

According to a complaint affidavit, Beppler was a patient in the Emergency Room triage on Monday after being dropped off by Northern Cambria police.

A nurse, who was 22 weeks pregnant, entered the room to remove a scale when Beppler jumped out of her chair and allegedly punched the nurse in the stomach.

Staff members intervened to control Beppler. Medical staff examined the nurse an performed and ultrasound on her stomach, the complaint said. Citing confidentiality on all personnel matters, a hospital spokesperson did not release the condition of the woman or the baby.

Beppler was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $75,000 bond.