Johnstown woman enters guilty plea in April city homicide

Jan. 20—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Johnstown woman accused of killing a man in Hornerstown last April has entered a guilty plea in Cambria County court.

Arlaya Lee Morris, 41, entered a guilty plea to murder in the third degree Tuesday before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III in relation to the shooting death of Elliot West.

A sentence of 10 to 30 years is recommended by the plea agreement, but judges are not bound by the agreed upon sentences of a plea agreement.

Morris had been charged with criminal homicide, which could have carried a mandatory life sentence.

She had also originally been charged with aggravated assault and firearms violations.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Johnstown police responded to a call of shots fired near the parking lot of 3 Reds Tavern in Hornerstown on April 3, where they found a Black male slumped over against the building. The man, later identified as West, 60, was found to have gunshot wounds to the upper torso and was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital due to gunshot wounds to the torso.

At a preliminary hearing, Det. Mark Britton said there had been issues between West and Morris' family.

According to the affidavit, the incident began when Morris and West left the Elks Lodge on Horner Street and a witness reported seeing Morris following West while holding a handgun and walking toward 3 Reds. The witness said Morris allegedly fired multiple rounds and West collapsed outside the bar. The witness instructed bar patrons to not exit through the parking lot door. Witnesses found West leaning against the building, the affidavit said.

Morris will be sentenced at 1 p.m. Feb. 8 by Krumenacker.