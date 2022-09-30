Johnstown woman enters plea in drug raid

Sep. 30—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Johnstown woman entered a guilty plea to receiving stolen property before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III Tuesday.

Shianne Marie Kelley, 26, will be sentenced on Oct. 27.

Police said they seized crack cocaine, marijuana, guns and money during a drug raid earlier this year.

Kelley and Jasaan Edward Nash, 42, were arrested in April.

The Johnstown Police Department , the Cambria County Drug Task Force and agents from the state Office of Attorney General, executed a search warrant, and reported the seizure of drugs with an estimated state value of nearly $8,000.

According to a criminal complaint, authorities found 41 zip-lock baggies of marijuana in the living room along with a gym bag stuffed with zip-lock baggies, scales and razors.

A total of 550 grams of marijuana, 24.4 grams of crack cocaine, two handguns, drug paraphernalia and $3,273 in U.S. money were recovered by drug agents.

The agents seized a Ruger 9mm P89 and two loaded magazines in the master bedroom along with $275. The handgun had been reported stolen by Cambria Township police.

According to the complaint, a Beretta 9mm APX and two loaded magazines were found in a washing machine in the basement.

Nash's case is currently pending in Cambria County court.