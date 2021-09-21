Johnstown woman pleads guilty in Cambria City stabbing case

Sep. 21—EBENSBURG — A Johnstown woman entered a guilty plea Tuesday — admitting to stabbing a family member in a dispute over drugs in May.

Allison Lynn Reynolds, 35, entered a plea of disorderly conduct in Cambria County Court before Judge David J. Tulowitzki.

At the time of the incident, police said they were called to a reported stabbing in the 500 block of Broad Street at 11:24 p.m. on May 18. In the initial 911 call, Reynolds allegedly admitted to stabbing the man, who is reportedly a relative.

When police arrived, they found the man holding his left leg and bleeding from the thigh.

Police reported that Reynolds allegedly told them that she smoked some crystal methamphetamine the man bought for her and then went to bed. Reynolds allegedly said that she awoke, they argued over the remaining methamphetamine and she stabbed the man after he attacked her.

The victim and a neighbor who witnessed the incident gave differing accounts, police said. The man said he was attempting to get Reynolds out of the apartment when she stabbed him, police said at the time.

Police found two pairs of scissors in a bag Reynolds was carrying, one pair with blood on them, according to a criminal complaint.

Reynolds also entered a guilty plea on two counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance on two unrelated charges.

Tulowitzki noted that if she were to be sentenced consecutively and by the guidelines, Reynolds could face up to 5 years and 9 months confinement.

Reynolds will be sentenced in November.