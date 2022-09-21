Johnstown woman pleads guilty in federal count to drug charges

Sep. 21—A Johnstown woman pleaded guilty in federal court to violating federal narcotics laws, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chug announced Wednesday.

Amber Lingafelt, 39, pleaded guilty to a lesser offense of count one of the superseding indictment before Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson.

In connection with the guilty plea, from about April 2019 to about July 2021, Lingafelt did conspire to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine, a quantity of heron and a quantity of fentanyl, authorities said.

Lingafelt faces five to 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine when she is sentenced on Jan. 19, 2023.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities in the U.S.