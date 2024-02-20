Johnstown woman receives 2-4 years in prison for child's fatal overdose

Feb. 20—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Johnstown woman accused of exposing her daughter to fentanyl while living in a drug "stash house" in 2022 will head to state prison after pleading guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter in the girl's death.

Volaura Askew, 27, admitted to being "reckless or grossly negligent" in the 5-year-old child's overdose death during a point she was living with a convicted felon.

She also pleaded to endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment — and was ordered to spend two to four years in state prison for the crimes, the state Office of Attorney General said in a release to media.

"This tragedy will have long-lasting impacts on the community and the many people who loved this young girl — and all that devastation was caused by the choices and actions of her own mother," Attorney General Michelle Henry said. "This case is a sad example of the deadly threat fentanyl poses to everyone, including our young children."

Cambria County Judge Michael Carbonara issued the sentence Monday.

Askew previously faced a drug possession charge prior to Monday's plea.

The child was found dead in October 2022 in a bedroom at the Johnstown home, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said at the time.

At the time of her 2023 arrest, Askew was accused of being one of several people using drugs at the home, even while children were at the home.

Two other people — Albert Spicer and Elyse Young, of Johnstown — face drug-dealing charges in the case.

Office of Attorney General prosecutors have described Spicer an an illegal drug supplier. Askew was staying at Young's home, which Spicer was allegedly using as a stash house following his release from prison, investigators said.

Spicer and Young are still waiting trial.