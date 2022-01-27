Johnstown woman sentenced to up to 20 years in 2020 murder

Jan. 27—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Johnstown woman was sentenced in Cambria County court on Wednesday to up to 20 years in a state correctional institute for her involvement in a 2020 homicide.

Gabrielle Hudson, 26, entered a guilty plea to murder of the third degree on Nov. 10 before Judge David J. Tulowitzki and was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in a state correctional institute on Wednesday.

Hudson was charged in connection with the death of Nefertiti Mitchell, 29, from the city's Oakhurst Homes, according to Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer at the time of the incident.

According to a criminal complaint, a dispute broke out between the two women on Oct. 16 in the 300 block of Daniel Street when Hudson allegedly pulled a pink and black firearm and fired once, striking Mitchell.

According to court proceedings on Wednesday, security footage from the Oakhurst Homes shows that Hudson sought out Mitchell in an altercation about a half-hour before the shooting.

Mitchell was later pronounced dead an hour and a half later in a Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center operating room.

Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said Mitchell died due to "massive" blood loss as a result of a gunshot to the abdomen. He ruled the death a homicide.

During the sentencing, the court heard from Takesha Dickens, who said she considers Hudson a little sister.

Dickens said that she has known Hudson since she was 22 or 23 years old and described her as goal-oriented and a good mother to her two children.

Dickens said she cared about Hudson — considering her difficult background — and would try to give her advice.

She added that Hudson had problems with individuals in the Oakhurst Housing Complex and that she had been with Hudson when she had called in an attempt to be moved, but was unable due to COVID-19.

"She had a lot of goals and dreams," Dickens said.

The court also heard from a juvenile probation officer who had kept in contact with Hudson eight years after her supervision ended because she said she could see potential in Hudson and that she was not like many of the others she supervised. The probation officer added that Hudson will call six to eight times a year, and she maintains the contact because she knows Hudson needs someone that she knows cares.

A tearful Hudson apologized to the family of Mitchell during the proceedings, and said that she didn't even know she shot Mitchell.

Chief Public Defender Maribeth Schaffer, who represented Hudson, told Tulowitizki she was not "asking for a pity party," but was attempting to show the former juvenile court judge that "she's worth fighting for and what her mindset is."

Aquilla Mitchell, the older sister of Nefertiti Mitchell, described Hudson's actions as "irate and irrational."

Mitchell said her sister would spread positivity wherever she would go and was often a safe haven for others including Hudson.

Mitchell said that her sister gave Hudson and her children a place to stay and food to eat.

"So when I found out about the murder, I was just confused why she would do this," she said.

Aquilla Mitchell said that her 5-year-old nephew is confused after losing his mother and having his life uprooted and being forced to move away from his home. She said that he is "confused why all of his classmates have a mommy and he doesn't."

She added that he struggles with anxiety and depression with the fear that Hudson will now come after him.

Jonetta Mitchell, Nefertiti Mitchell's mom, described giving a victim impact statement for the loss of her daughter as "like a dream but I'm still awake."

"You took a life, so for that you give yours," she said to Hudson.

Like her eldest daughter, she did not understand how someone who had been friends with her daughter could kill her.

"I pray that I can one day forgive you for your stupid, mindless act," Jonetta Mitchell said.

Before issuing his sentence, Tulowitzki said that it is his job to balance all of the competing interests.

"The death sentence isn't on the table here, but that wouldn't bring her back," he said. "On the other hand, I have a 26-year-old lady who had a really tough upbringing in Philadelphia. There's no dispute in what happened and certainly no one deserved to die."