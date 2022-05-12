Johnstown woman to stand trial for homicide

May 12—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown woman who police say shot and killed a man outside of 3 Reds Tavern in Hornerstown last month will stand trial for homicide, authorities said.

Arlaya Lee Morris, 40, of the 700 block of Ash Street, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.

Elliot West, 60, died from multiple gunshot wounds suffered when he was shot around 1 a.m. April 3 in the 600 block of Horner Street.

City police detectives charged Morris with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and firearms violations.

Detective Mark Britton said there had been issues between West and Morris' family.

According to a complaint affidavit, Morris allegedly followed West from the Elks Lodge on Horner Street, pulled a handgun and shot him outside of 3 Reds. Police found the wounded man leaning against the building.

West was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown, where he was pronounced dead with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

Morris is a convicted felon and is not permitted to carry a weapon. Police said her criminal record includes a robbery conviction.

Morris is being held without bond at Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg.