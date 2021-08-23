Johnstown woman, teen jailed for alleged robbery

Aug. 23—A Johnstown woman and a teenage boy were jailed Monday, accused of burglarizing an Esther Street home and robbing the person inside at gunpoint, authorities said.

City police charged Sharonda King, 45, and Semaj Lassiter, 17, both of Solomon Homes, with robbery, burglary, illegal possession of a firearm and related counts.

Police charged Lassiter as an adult.

According to a criminal complaint, Lassiter and King arrived at the Esther Street home at 10:06 p.m. Sunday. Lassiter allegedly climbed through a second floor window and broke the screen.

Lassiter allegedly pulled a handgun on a 17-year-old girl, and stole a Walmart bag filled with items.

King drove away with Lassiter in a dark-colored Mazda, the complaint said.

Police later found them at Solomon Homes. King was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, but refused a blood test. She was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police said they recovered a Ruger .380 firearm from inside the vehicle that had an altered serial number.

Lassiter and King were arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and were sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg.

Lassiter is being held on $150,000 percentage bond. King is being held on $80,000 percentage bond.