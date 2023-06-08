Johnstown woman waives case on high-speed chase to county court

Jun. 8—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown woman is headed to Cambria County court, accused of leading police on a high-speed chase through the city before crashing a pickup truck into trees along Cypress Avenue in Moxham, authorities said.

Rita Tina Richards, 47, of the 900 block of Bedford Street, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.

According to a complaint affidavit, police attempted to stop Richards, who was driving a 2002 Nissan Frontier at 4:30 p.m. May 18, when she drove around a patrol car and multiple other vehicles and ran through a red light at Horner and Messenger streets.

Richards allegedly failed to stop, driving through an abandoned gas station at the intersection of DuPont Street and Central Avenue.

Police later spotted the Nissan in the 500 block of Highland Avenue, in which Richards allegedly ran multiple stop signs before stopping in a parking lot in the 200 block of Ohio Street.

Richards allegedly refused to get out and drove around a patrol car and the chase continued back onto Highland Avenue.

The Nissan was later stopped in the 500 block of Cypress Avenue, but Richards refused to surrender. She put the truck in reverse and drove up the sidewalk, taking out multiple trees and disabling the truck.

Richards allegedly refused to get out, forcing an officer to deploy his baton and break the driver's side window so police could restrain her, the affidavit said.

She was charged with aggravated assault, flight to avoid apprehension, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.

Richards is being held in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg on $125,000 percentage bond.