Join a 2023 Christmas worship service at these Corpus Christi churches

Christmas Eve falls on Sunday in 2023 and Christmas Day on Monday. These churches around Corpus Christi will offer worship services to celebrate the season.

All Saints' Episcopal Church at 3026 S. Staples St. offers a morning One Advent 4 Service at 10:30 a.m.; a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5:30 p.m.; and Christmas Day service at 10:30 a.m. Information: 361-855-6294 or https://www.allsaints-cc.org/.

Annaville Baptist Church at 4025 Violet Road hosts family Christmas services at 8:15 a.m. and 10 a.m., and a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 p.m. (no childcare during this service). Information: 361-241-9557 or https://www.facebook.com/AnnavilleBaptist/.

Asbury Methodist Church at 7501 S. Staples St. hosts three candlelight Christmas Eve services at 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. No childcare will be available during the 11 p.m. service. Information: 361-992-7501 or https://www.asburycc.org.

City Church at 4425 S. Staples St. hosts a candlelight Christmas Eve service at 5:30 p.m. Information: 361-852-1810 or https://www.facebook.com/citychurchcc.

Church of the Good Shepherd at 700 S. Upper Broadway hosts Christmas Eve services at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and a Christmas Day service at 10:30 a.m. Information: https://cotgs.org/.

Church Unlimited campuses will have several Christmas services Saturday and Sunday. The Broadcast campus at 7451 Bay Area Drive will have services at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23 and 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24. The Rodd Field campus at 3402 Rodd Field Road; the Padre Island campus at 15205 S. Padre Island Drive; the Portland campus at 1860 Billy G. Webb Drive; and the Rockport-Fulton campus at 902 E Main St. all have services at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24 Or watch services online 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23; or 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24. Information: https://churchunlimited.com/Christmas.

Corpus Christi Cathedral at 505 N. Upper Broadway celebrates Christmas Eve Mass at 5:30 p.m. Midnight Mass at 12 a.m. Christmas Day Masses are at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Information: 361-883-4213 or https://cccathedral.com/.

First Baptist Church at 3115 Ocean Drive hosts a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5 p.m. Information: https://firstcorpus.org/events.

First Christian Church at 3401 Santa Fe St. hosts a Christmas Eve service at 6:30 p.m. Information: 361-854-3044 or https://fcc-cc.org/.

First Presbyterian Church at 430 S. Carancahua St. hosts a candlelight Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. Information: 361-884-4057 or https://www.firstprescc.com/.

First United Methodist Church at 900 S. Shoreline Blvd., hosts three Christmas Eve services. Children’s Impromptu Pageant begins at 11 a.m.; traditional candlelight service at 7 p.m.; and contemporary service at 11 p.m. Information: 361-884-0391 or https://www.ccfumc.com/.

Galilean Lutheran Church at 3321 Cimarron Blvd. hosts a children’s’ worship service at 4 p.m.; a candlelight Christmas Eve services at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. A Christmas Day service begins at 10:30 a.m. Information: 361-991-4593 or https://www.galileanlutheran.org/.

Gethsemane Lutheran Church at 3434 Holly Road hosts Christmas Eve Communion Service at 9:30 a.m. https://www.gethluthcc.org/.

Grace Community Church at 1514 Flour Bluff Drive hosts a Christmas Eve services at 10:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Information: 361-239-2720 or https://gracecommunitycc.com/.

Grace United Methodist Church at 14521 Northwest Blvd. hosts Christmas Eve services at 5 p.m. (family worship) and 7 p.m. Information: 361-933-0109 or https://www.facebook.com/CCGRACEUMC/.

Holy Cross Catholic Church at 1109 N. Staples St. celebrates Christmas Eve Vigil Mass at 7:30 p.m. and Christmas Day Mass at 10:30 a.m. Information: 361-888-4012 or https://holycrosscctx.com/.

Holy Family Catholic Church at 2509 Nogales St. hosts a Christmas Pageant at 5:30 p.m. followed by Christmas Eve Vigil Mass at 6 p.m. Christmas Day Mass will be celebrated at 8 a.m. (Spanish), 10:30 a.m. (English) and 12:30 p.m. (Spanish). Information: 361-882-3245 or https://holyfamilycc.net/.

Island Presbyterian Church at 14030 Fortuna Bay Drive hosts a Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. Information: 361-949-8770 or https://islandpresby.com/.

Jackson Woods Presbyterian Church at 10500 Stonewall Blvd. hosts a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5:30 p.m. Information: 361-241-3205 or https://www.jwpcc.org/.

Messiah Lutheran Church at 4102 Trinity River Drive will have a Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m. Information: 361-387-7748 or https://messiahlcms-cc.org/.

Most Precious Blood Catholic Church at 3502 Saratoga Blvd. celebrates Christmas Eve Vigil Mass 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., with Christmas carols at 6:30 p.m. Christmas Day Midnight Mass begins at 12 a.m., followed by Mass at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Information: 361-854-3800 or https://www.mpbchurch.org/.

New Life Church will host Christmas services at both campuses at 5801 McArdle Road and at 1241 Flour Bluff Drive. There will be a service at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, and then Christmas Eve services 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday. Information: https://newlifecorpus.com/.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help at 5830 Williams Drive features the Christmas Eve Children’s Christmas Pageant at 4:30 p.m. followed by Vigil Mass at 5 p.m. and Festival of Carols at 11:45 p.m. followed by bilingual Midnight Mass. Christmas Day Masses will be celebrated at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Information: 361-991-7891 or https://olphcctx.org/.

Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church at 3110 E. Causeway Blvd. (North Beach) hosts Christmas Eve Vigil Mass at 5:30 p.m. and Christmas Day Mass at 9 a.m. Information: 361-883-4507 or https://olsscc.org/.

Parkway Presbyterian Church at 3707 Santa Fe St. hosts a Christmas Eve Candlelight service at 5 p.m. Information: 361-852-7349 or http://www.parkwaypc.org/.

St. Andrew by the Sea Catholic Church at 14238 Encantada Ave. celebrates Christmas Eve Mass at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. and Christmas Day Mass at 10 a.m. Information: 361-949-7193 or https://standrewcctx.org/.

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church at 13026 Leopard St. hosts a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. Information: 361-241-9240 or https://www.standrewsincc.org/.

St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church at 622 Airline Road hosts a candlelight Christmas Eve service at 5:30 p.m. Information: http://stbartcc.org/.

St. Helena of the True Cross of Jesus Catholic Church at 7634 Wooldridge Road celebrates Christmas Eve Mass at 5 p.m., Midnight Christmas Mass at 12 a.m. and Christmas Day Mass at 10 a.m. Information: 361-994-8783 or https://sthelenacc.com/.

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at 7522 Everhart Road celebrates Christmas Eve Mass at 6:30 p.m., and Midnight Mass at 12 a.m. Christmas Day Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Information: 361-991-4400 or https://sjbcctx.org/.

St. John's United Methodist Church at 5300 S. Alameda St. hosts three Christmas Eve worship services. A combined worship service will be at 10 a.m., a traditional service at 4 p.m. and a contemporary service at 6 p.m. Information: 361-991-4342 or http://www.sjmethodist.com.

St. Luke’s Methodist Church at 3151 Reid Drive hosts the Children’s Christmas Play at 4 p.m., Christmas Eve worship service at 5 p.m. and Candlelight, Carols, and Communion service at 7 p.m. Information: 361-854-5374 or https://slumccorpuschristi.org/.

St. Mark's Episcopal Church at 2727 Airline Road hosts two Christmas Eve services, a family service at 5 p.m. and candlelight service at 10 p.m. Information: 361-994-0285 or http://stmarkscc.org/.

St. Patrick Catholic Church at 3350 S. Alameda St. celebrates Christmas Eve Vigil Mass at 4:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Christmas Day Mass is at 10:30 a.m. Information: 361-855-7391 or https://www.stpatrickchurchcc.org/.

St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church at 2233 Waldron Road celebrates Christmas Eve Vigil Mass at 6 p.m. and midnight and Christmas Day Mass at 10 a.m. Information: 361-937-3864 or https://www.stpaultheapostlecc.com/.

St. Peter’s by the Sea Methodist Church at 1541 Waldron Road will host a candlelight Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. Information: https://www.stpetersbytheseaumc.org/.

St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church at 3513 Cimarron Blvd. celebrates Christmas Eve Mass at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Christmas Midnight Mass at 12 a.m. and Christmas Day Mass at 10 a.m. Information: 361-991-5146 or https://www.facebook.com/StPhiliptheApostleCC/.

St. Pius X Catholic Church at 5620 Gollihar Road celebrates Christmas Eve Vigil Mass at 5 p.m. and Midnight Mass at 12 a.m. Christmas Day Masses will be celebrated at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Information: https://www.stpiusxcc.org/.

St. Theresa of the Little Flower Catholic Church at 1302 Lantana St. celebrates Christmas Eve Vigil Mass at 6 p.m. and Christmas Day Mass at 10 .m. Information: 361-289-2759 or https://sainttheresacc.org/.

St. Thomas More Catholic Church at 2045 18th St. celebrates Christmas Eve Vigil Mass at 6 p.m., Christmas Midnight Mass at 12 a.m. and Christmas Day Mass at 10 a.m. Information: 361-888-9308 or https://www.stthomasmorecc.org/.

Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church at 3210 S. Padre Island Drive celebrates Christmas Eve Vigil Mass at 6 p.m. The Christmas Midnight Mass begins at 12 a.m. and Christmas Day Masses will be celebrated at 7 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Information: 361-853-7371 or https://sscmc.org/

Travis Baptist Church at 5802 Weber Road hosts a Christmas Eve candlelight worship service at 6 p.m. Information: 361-853-9967 or https://www.travisbaptist.org/.

Trinity Our Savior Lutheran Church at 808 Louisiana Pkwy. hosts a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 7 p.m. Information: 361-884-4041 or https://www.trinityoursavior.org/.

Trinity Worship Center at 7010 Holly Road hosts Christmas Eve Community Sing Along and worship service at 5:30 p.m. Information: 361-991-4444 or https://www.facebook.com/TrinityWorshipCenterCC.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Join a 2023 Christmas worship service at these Corpus Christi churches