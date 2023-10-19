How you can join the battle against domestic violence

TechCrunch

Tesla has finally set a date for the first deliveries of the Cybertruck. CEO Elon Musk posted on social media Wednesday that the Cybertruck delivery event, which traditionally means a few select customers get to take possession of their vehicles, will be held November 30 at company's Austin gigafactory. The news of the delivery event comes on the same day that Tesla reported its third-quarter earnings, results that showed a 44% drop in profits from the same period last year.