Join Bowlero President in Fireside Chat Oct 13 at 2PM ET

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with the President & CFO of Bowlero Corp. on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 2pm ET to discuss Bowlero’s significant market opportunity in sports entertainment, the company’s marquee partnerships, acquisitions, including its acquisition of Bowl America, and its merger with Isos Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ISOS). The live event will feature Bowlero President & CFO Brett Parker joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks in a moderated video session lasting approximately 60 minutes and including a Q&A with the audience.

To register, CLICK HERE

Bowlero Corp. is the worldwide leader in bowling entertainment, media, and events. With more than 300 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp serves more than 26 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero Corp acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe.

Mr. Parker will discuss:

Bowlero’s business start and how it got to where it is today

How the business has performed throughout the reopening

How Bowlero has differentiated itself from others in location-based entertainment

Why Bowlero decided to pursue a SPAC combination with Isos

Bowlero’s growth strategy and how the company will continue at current growth levels

How Bowlero has been able to change existing paradigms for bowling alleys and convert them to high-end venues

About the Speaker:

Brett Parker, Bowlero Corp’s Vice Chairman, President and Chief Financial Officer, joined the firm in 2001. Before Bowlero, he was a business development analyst at RehabManager.com. Mr. Parker is a graduate of Cornell University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Economics and Business Management with a concentration in Business Management and Marketing.