Join Chabad Center of Broomfield in solidarity with Israel Wednesday

Oct. 10—The Chabad Center for Jewish Life in Broomfield is hosting a unity event to stand in solidarity with Israel on Wednesday.

After a series of surprise attacks on the Gaza Strip were carried out Saturday by Hamas, Israel has declared war against the group. Thousands have been injured and at least 1,100 have been declared dead on both sides.

The Chabad Center is inviting residents to join them in Torah, charity and prayer to express solidarity for Israel. The event will take place at 5 p.m. at the Broomfield Community Center, 280 Spader Way. RSVP is requested at chabadbroomfield.com/israel.