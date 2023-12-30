Join the mocktail movement. Where to have a Dry January

Mocktails are having a moment, and Dry January is the perfect time to try out some new mixes near you.

Sober, sober curious, or just looking to hop on the challenge? Check out the info below.

What is Dry January?

Each year, people participate in a trend called Dry January, where they give up alcohol for the first month of the year.

For some, this trend acts as a fresh slate, challenge or way to be health conscious. For others, it inspires sobriety.

Where to get mocktails in South Jersey

Interested in having a Dry January or just looking to switch up your drinking habits?

Here are some places in South Jersey you can go and brands you can shop.

Brunchaholics, Cherry Hill

1200 Haddonfield Rd., Cherry Hill, 08002

Skip the mimosas for the month and check out some of the fun non-alcoholic drinks at this new Cherry Hill brunch spot.

Mercantile 1888, Haddonfield

765 Haddon Ave, Haddonfield, 08108

On a mocktail mission? Take a trip to New Jersey's first full zero proof cocktail bar. Fresh ingredients from the local farmer's market go into non-alcoholic, in-season drinks.

Mingle Mocktails, various locations

This brand is offering a new spin on your favorite cocktails: less calories and alcohol free. Find flavors like Cranberry Cosmo, Key Lime Margarita, Cucumber Melon Mojito and more at certain stores near you.

Meraki Market; 140 Kings Highway E Haddonfield, 08033

A Garden Party; 567 U.S. 40, Elmer, 08318

Gourmet Grocery Outlet; 410 Andbro Dr., Pitman, 08071

Find more locations here.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction or substance abuse, contact the National Helpline at 844-289-0879.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Where to get beverages for Dry January in South Jersey