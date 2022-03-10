Who will join the MSCS school board this month? Here's who could represent South Memphis

Shebly County School Board of Education holds its first in-person board business meeting since the pandemic in Memphis, Tenn., on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

Seven school board member hopefuls came before the Shelby County Commission for interviews Wednesday vying for an appointment to a vacant seat in a selection that could set the stage for the board seat's election to a full four-year term in August.

Commissioners are scheduled to vote on an appointee to the Whitehaven and South Memphis board seat during the body's next meeting on March 21.

The appointee will fill the District 6 vacancy left by Shante Avant, who after eight years resigned from the seat in February the same day she announced a candidacy for a county commission seat representing Cordova.

School board vacancy: Shante Avant begins Cordova commission run after resigning from South Memphis school board seat

Most applicants have also pulled petition for the election, and one petition has been approved, as of Tuesday. The qualifying deadline for the elected seat is noon April 7.

Among the group are Whitehaven community leaders, a former school district official, a former board member, current teacher union leader and current and former teachers.

Questions from commissioners focused on student performance and the performance of the MSCS Superintendent Joris Ray, along with candidates' top priorities as prospective board members, their distinct qualifications and how they work with others.

Learning loss: SCS students continue to face more learning loss in math than reading, state scores show

Edmund Ford, the commissioner who represents a similar sect of Whitehaven and South Memphis as the District 6 school board seat, asked his own set of several questions to each of the applicants. Ford's questions were generally critical of actions of the school district, requesting candidate response to particular district contracts and expenses.

Below are summaries of interviews for each applicant, reported in alphabetical order by last name.

David Page Jr. has pulled petition for election to the school board seat in August, but was not among the applicants for appointment to the seat's vacancy.

Story continues

Juliette Eskridge, current educator

An employee of MSCS, Juliette Eskridge works as a case worker at G.W. Carver College Career Academy. Eskridge described herself to commissioners as a lifelong Memphian who has been dedicated to and active in her community, aware of both its positive and the negative aspects.

If appointed, her top board priority would be to address student attendance and truancy, also examining the board's policy on transportation. Parents of multiple kids, she said, can be faced with transportation issues leading students to collect tardies. Attendance, along with COVID-19 effects have impacted the declines in academic achievement shown in recent state testing, she told commissioners.

"When you have lower (test) scores…It’s not one person, or it’s not one school; it's not the teacher at that school or teachers, or the principal…That includes all of us," she said. "So we all have failed. So what can we do to improve it, together? That’s why I want to be on the team to work through not only my district, but all of the commissioner's districts.”

Eskridge has not yet pulled a petition for the August election.

Charles Everett, PTA leader

A FedEx employee of nearly 40 years, Charles Everett has also served on development corporation boards in Whitehaven and Westwood and among the boards of local and state level parent teacher associations.

Schools, he told commissioners, are the "bedrock" of communities, and communities don't function well if their schools aren't functioning well. If appointed, his top priority as a board member would be increasing academic achievement for students to parity with pre-pandemic levels and then above.

"As an employee of FedEx, my goal is always 100%," Everett said, when asked how many students should be performing on-track on state testing. Last academic year, reading scores for 3-5th graders dropped from 23% to 14% on track.

Everett said he believed the test scores were skewed to be lower than they actually may be, given the environment of testing and that districts were "held harmless" so scores didn't count against them. He would hope to see the scores "come around" in 3 years or less.

Everett has pulled a petition for the August election.

Timothy Green, education consultant

An education consultant and former teacher, Timothy Lee Green Jr. told commissioners he has focused his work on fixing problems he had and saw as a teacher that he wasn't in a position to fix — like increased suspensions or expulsions for students and a lack of Black male teacher representation for Black male students.

He would focus on bringing student achievement up to 30-40% on-track performance in the next 2-3 years, an "opportunity gap" that he said he's learned through his doctoral education studies takes time to bridge. But his main priority if appointed to the board would be on teacher retention, he said.

"If they enjoy being in the classroom, give them more money to be in the classroom, give them more responsibilities for things that they enjoy," Green said, a supporter of increased teacher pay overall and stipends for teachers who do well and coach other teachers.

Green identified strengths in developing and executing community partnerships and said he hoped to relieve overwhelmed school administrators and provide more mental health resources for students, teachers and families.

Green has pulled a petition for the August election.

Kenneth Lee, community youth activist

Lifelong Whitehaven resident Kenneth "Kenny" Lee has previously worked with Juvenile Court and as a host of a television talkshow and is among the leadership of The Ride of Tears, a group that organizes memorial events for children who have been fatally shot.

Making school and communities safe for students would be a priority for Lee if appointed to serve on the school board, he told commissioners. He believes cell phones should be removed from schools in service of student safety, he said, stating students hear about community issues "on social media before it even happened."

He wants the school district to be more accessible to parents, and pull academic achievement up to at least 30-40% of students on track within the next 3-4 years, with the goal set on 100% of students on track.

"I care. I simply care," Lee told commissioners. "...I'm real. I don't take sides."

Lee has pulled a petition for the August election.

Tiffani Perry, HBCU top official

Chief of staff at Rust College, the North Mississippi HBCU, Tiffani Perry was previously the public information officer for MSCS and is a mom of a third grader in the school district.

If appointed, Perry would prioritize children by focusing on implementing a moral budget supporting overall student success. Perry gave examples of raising teacher pay and addressing aging school facilities, and tailoring budgets to individual school and community needs.

Her prior experience managing large budgets and of working within the district and understanding the politics at play are among the strengths she would bring to the role, she told commissioners, in addition to her experience of the district through the eyes of a parent. She believes in respectful, honest and candid conversations, she said. She believes student success can improve, especially when teachers have the necessary resources and an effective curriculum.

"I am well suited in my previous leadership experience to work collaboratively with (school leaders) to develop tailored solutions for each of those schools and their communities to ensure our student success," said Perry, a born-and-raised resident of District 6.

Perry has pulled a petition for the August election.

Sharon Webb, former board member

Former teacher and previous school board member Sharon Webb is a pastor, community leader and mother, grandmother and great-grandmother in Whitehaven. If appointed, Webb would focus on student safety by addressing bullying.

"I can't teach them English, I can't teach them nothing if they're not here," Webb said, when asked if her top priority would be bullying or literacy. "So bullying."

But student literacy should improve, and a regular accountability system should be put in place for achieving better student success, she said. Improvement to 80% of students on track should be done "expeditiously" in three years, she said, "because while we're still trying to get it down, the children (are) growing up."

Webb served on the Memphis City Schools board from 2006-2010 and was among those who voted, 5-4, for the district to surrender its charter, forcing the merger of the school city and county school districts. "Sometimes hindsight is 20/20," she told Commissioner Ford about her vote. Her vote was "under the auspice of: if we don't surrender the charter, Memphis City Schools would be dead in the water."

"For everyone that was affected, in whatever way you were affected, I just ask your forgiveness," she said.

Webb has not yet pulled a petition for the August election.

Keith Williams, teacher union director

A teacher of 44 years, Keith Williams is the executive director of the Memphis-Shelby County Education Association, the larger of two unions representing MSCS teachers. Williams plans to retire from the position this summer, he said.

Student achievement, teacher retention and district stability and growth would be his top priorities if appointed, he said.

"We're so low, we have to come up," Williams said. "The growth is there to be shown, but you have to do it through instructional programs and through the curriculum."

Critical of the district's choices for curriculum and some purchases, Williams said the current academic performance for students is "embarrassing" and should improve to at least 70% of students on track. The union director frequently attends school board meetings and is direct in addressing frustrations.

"You have to teach (students) where you find them, bring them up to where you want them to be, and take them as far as you can go," Williams said.

Williams has pulled a petition for the August election, and it has been approved.

Laura Testino covers education and children's issues for the Commercial Appeal. Reach her at laura.testino@commercialappeal.com or 901-512-3763. Find her on Twitter: @LDTestino

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Here's who could join the MSCS board this month for South Memphis