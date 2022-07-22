Join Obé fitness for HIIT, barre and dance classes at home—save $109 on an annual membership

Join Obé Fitness today and save big on live barre, HIIT and cardio dance classes at home.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you spend at least an hour working up the motivation to get yourself to the gym or fitness studio, you're not alone. With Obé fitness, you can skip over the process of packing your gym bag, making sure you leave on time and then inevitably realizing you forgot something at home. The workout app offers a kaleidoscope of live fitness classes and right now, we have a deal for you that really packs a punch.

Join Obe fitness

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The Obé workout app offers live and on-demand Pilates, yoga, barre, cardio dance, cardio boxing, HIIT, and strength training home fitness classes for $19 a month or $199 annually. Right now, you can sign up for a monthly membership for just $9.99 a month, saving you 9.01 a month, or score an annual membership for just $89.99, saving you a whopping $109.01.

►Samsung deal: Reserve the upcoming Samsung Galaxy devices and earn up to $200 in Samsung credit

►Nordstrom Anniversary sale: Shop jean deals from Rag & Bone, Good American and Levi's

►Kate Spade sale: Bag up to 50% off Kate Spade totes, purses and backpacks during this summer sale

Obé is a workout app that offers live and on-demand Pilates, yoga, barre, cardio dance, cardio boxing, HIIT, and strength training home fitness classes.

After joining Obé, you take a short quiz about your fitness level, experience and preferences. You’ll explore the app’s dashboard for the live class schedule and on-demand classes available. What we love about Obé is how fun the virtual fitness classes actually are. Our tester participated in a single 28-minute class most days but found it easy to double up on classes or add an efficient 10-minute ab session following a HIIT class.

Obé instructors lead their workouts from vibrant, colorful exercise rooms in Obé’s Brooklyn studio and stream the classes to your phone, tablet, TV or laptop. The high-energy vibe is enhanced by the color palette along with the soundtracks for each class.

Story continues

“The music that plays during most classes is what I like to refer to as “Selling Sunset music”—that is, algorithm-produced tunes that are engineered to sound a little bit like Rihanna, a little bit like Ariana Grande, and a little bit like Shawn Mendes, and play in the background of a lot of reality TV shows—but some of the live classes play songs by actual artists,” Reviewed’s health and fitness editor Sara Hendricks said.

Most Obé workouts are 28 minutes long with yoga classes usually running 50 minutes and some Pilates classes stretching to 45 minutes.

There are hundreds of fitness classes available, ranging from Pilates, yoga and stretching to HIIT, dance cardio and cardio boxing. You can choose from express 5-minute classes all the way up to a 50-minute yoga class. Our tester really appreciated the versatility and wealth of options Obé has to offer, saying, "If you decide to work out every weekday at, say, 8 a.m., you’d have a great, variety-filled schedule without having to think about it."

The price of an Obé membership was one of the only deterrents for our tester, so this deal makes joining a no-brainer. Sign up for Obé today and start working out from home in technicolor.

Join Obe fitness

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Obé fitness deal: Save big on live HIIT, barre and yoga classes