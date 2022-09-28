Join “The Space Race II” Oct. 6 with Intuitive Machines, AST SpaceMobile, Virgin Orbit, Planet Labs, Satixfy

Hear from CEOs and senior executives from five publicly-traded (or soon to list) space-industry companies including Intuitive Machines, Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc., Planet Labs PBC, Satixfy, and AST SpaceMobile, Inc. along with leading industry analyst Austin Moeller of Canaccord Genuity. Join us Thursday, October 6th at 2pm ET when our speakers will discuss growth companies in the space industry, the exploration of the Moon and Mars, satellites and peripheral technologies, as well as IPOs and SPACs.

To register, please CLICK HERE

The event, hosted in partnership with ICR and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will feature panel discussions, one-on-one interviews, along with a live Q&A session, totaling approximately 75 minutes.

Speakers include:

Topics include:

Financing growth companies s in the space industry

IPOs, SPACs and private financing

Moon and Mars exploration

Satellites and peripheral technologies

Communication technology

Regulatory environment

Mike Safyan –Mike began his career in the space industry at NASA Ames, where he worked on the PhoneSat project, developing low-cost CubeSat platforms that use smartphone technology. In 2011, he joined the eight-person founding team at Planet Labs as a systems engineer. As the company grew from the initial eight employees to a global organization of over 450 people, Mike moved through a wide range of roles, from export regulatory licensing & compliance, overseeing Planet’s global ground station network to managing Planet’s launch strategy, the position he holds today.

Stephen Altemus – Mr. Stephen Altemus currently serves as the Founder and President of Intuitive Machines. Intuitive Machines is an engineering solutions company that brings unique expertise in control systems, motor control, advanced manufacturing, mechanics, electronics, software development, computational analysis, and sensing to solve significant challenges across multiple industries including Aerospace, Medicine, and Energy. Prior to founding Intuitive Machines, Mr. Altemus was appointed to serve as the Deputy Director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center (JSC), a Center charged with overseeing human spaceflight plans and programs for the Agency.

David Ripstein – David Ripstein is a technology-oriented CEO with 20 years of experience founding, growing (and sometimes turning around) global high-tech companies. He has served as President and CEO of GreenRoad Technologies, a global provider of fleet safety and driver behavior solutions, since 2017.

Dan Hart – Over the course of his career, Dan has served in senior leadership roles across a wide range of aerospace programs, spanning human spaceﬂight, satellite development, launch, and missile defense, and running through all phases of the aerospace product life cycle, from research and development through design, production, and spaceﬂight operations. Dan currently serves as President and CEO for Virgin Orbit, Richard Branson’s pioneering commercial space ﬁrm, which launches small satellites into space from a rocket carried under the wing of a modiﬁed Boeing 747. It is Virgin’s contribution to the massive transformation going on in space technology, and has the clear goal of opening access to space to improve life on Earth.

Thomas Cook – Tom Cook works as a Senior Vice President at ICR, which is an Advertising & Marketing company with an estimated 199 employees; and founded in 1998., their management level is VP-Level. Tom graduated from Roger Williams University in 2013 and is currently based in New York City, United States.

Scott Wisniewski – Mr. Wisniewski oversees corporate development, treasury, investor relations and public relations. Previously, Mr. Wisniewski was Managing Director of Technology, Media & Telecommunications Investment Banking at Barclays, advising clients on raising capital and M&A for over a decade. While at Barclays, he advised AST SpaceMobile on the $110 million private investment in 2019 and the recently closed business combination transaction, which raised $462 million in gross proceeds. Earlier in his career he was a management consultant focused on supplier development and a mechanical design engineer. Mr. Wisniewski received a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Dartmouth College and a Masters in Business Administration from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

