Join TODAY live on the Plaza!

Are you ready to experience the excitement of the TODAY broadcast LIVE in Rockefeller Center? Get your posters ready, and join us bright & early on the TODAY Plaza! Here’s everything you need to know to join us on weekday mornings in New York City.

When

Weekday mornings

Arrive between 6:15am-6:30am

Festivities conclude by 9:00am

Where

Rockefeller Plaza

35 West 48th Street (Between 5th and 6th Avenues)

New York, NY 10112

TODAY Toy Drive

TODAY’s Toy Drive Spectacular is underway and ready to help get more toys to more kids this holiday season than ever before. On the plaza, we will be collecting toys till Friday, Dec 22. Learn how you can participate on the plaza and online.

TODAY Friendship Bracelets!

We're gifting TODAY friendship bracelets* to our TODAY Plaza crowd! Bring your own bracelets to trade with new friends on the TODAY plaza!

*While supplies last

*While supplies last



Let us know you're coming

Fill out the form below to let us know you’re coming to the show! Please note for the morning of your visit: the TODAY Plaza is first-come, first-served until it reaches capacity.

FAQs

How do I get there?

How do I get there?The closest subway stop to the TODAY Plaza is the 47th – 50th Streets - Rockefeller Center station on the B,D,F,M trains. 24/7 parking is also available nearby at the Rockefeller Center Parking Garage at 53 West 48th Street. The garage is operated 24/7 and accepts reservations in advance. Hourly and daily parking rates apply.

What can I expect to see during my visit?

The TODAY Plaza is directly outside of Studio 1A – and dubbed our “window on the world.” Guests are able to peek inside to observe the live TODAY broadcast. Cameras will feature the Plaza audience throughout the show, and our TODAY anchors plan to make an appearance outside during the broadcast.

What COVID-19 protocols are in place?

Proof of vaccination is currently not required to visit the TODAY Plaza. In connection with your attendance, please be advised that TODAY’s policies, CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and we cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

What can/can’t I bring?

All guests will go through a security checkpoint upon arrival. Guests are welcome to bring beverages and snacks. Large items, such as luggage, are not permitted. TODAY reserves the right to deny admission at any time, for any reason.

What if I need accessibility or an accommodation?

Guests with disabilities should proceed to the front of the check-in line, and let the TODAY Plaza staff or security of their accessibility needs. For more information on accessibility at Rockefeller Center, please visit Accessibility & Inclusion at Rockefeller Center.

Are there seats on the Plaza?

Our TODAY broadcast is standing room only, and chairs cannot be provided. Guests requiring special accommodations should proceed to the front of the check-in line and alert the TODAY Plaza staff or security of their needs.

Are there restrooms on the Plaza?

There are no restrooms on the plaza. Guests are advised to use the restrooms prior to arrival, but in case of emergency, there are public restrooms on the concourse level of Rockefeller Center.

Does the Plaza happen rain or shine?

Our TODAY broadcast happens rain or shine. However, if inclement weather becomes especially challenging and/or dangerous, the outdoor portion of our show may be affected. Also, in the event of breaking news coverage, our regularly scheduled programming could be affected.

Are there options for coffee and breakfast nearby?

There are several cafés & restaurants around Rockefeller Center, in close proximity to the Plaza. The TODAY Plaza team can recommend a few options upon arrival, or you can plan ahead by exploring options in Rockefeller Center.

Where can I purchase a TODAY mug, and other NBC merchandise?

The Shop at NBC Studios is located inside 30 Rockefeller Plaza, not far from the TODAY Plaza. TODAY merchandise is available for purchase within the store or online.

Where can friends and family tune-in while I’m visiting?

Friends and family back home can tune into TODAY on NBC beginning at 7:00am local time.

