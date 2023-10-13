Join us for this free special event where you can meet our editor & reporters, ask questions

The Idaho Statesman has made several major changes this month, as we embark on our three-day-a-week print publishing schedule — Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

We know it’s an adjustment for you — and it is for us, too — and we know you have questions.

So, we’d like to invite you — our loyal subscribers — to an in-person discussion about this important transition. We are hosting a Q&A session from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Quail Hollow Golf Course, 4720 N. 36th St., Boise.

It’s free.

Join us and learn about our dynamic eEdition, and how you can benefit from full digital access and up-to-the-minute coverage of local news, sports and lifestyle.

RSVP here for our free event. We’re looking forward to meeting you in person.

Statesman Editor Chadd Cripe

Criminal Justice Reporter Alex Brizee

State Politics Reporter Ryan Suppe

Growth & Development Reporter Nick Rosenberger

Investigative Reporter

Kevin Fixler