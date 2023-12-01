Join us for our free special events. Meet our editors & reporters, ask questions

The Belleville News-Democrat has made several major changes recently, as we embark on our two-day-a-week print publishing schedule — Wednesdays and Sundays. And we change how we deliver our news to you.

We know it’s an adjustment for you — and it is for us, too — and we know you have questions.

So, we’d like to invite you — our loyal subscribers — to an in-person discussion about this important transition. We are hosting Q&A sessions at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, in the Welcome Center at Southwestern Illinois Justice & Workforce Development Campus (formerly the Lindenwood campus), 2300 West Main St., Belleville.

It’s free.

Meet Editor and General Manager Jeffrey Couch and Senior Editor Todd Eschman and members of our newsroom team, and learn about the dynamic eEdition, and how you can benefit from full digital access that allows for up-to-the-minute coverage of local news, sports and lifestyle.

Also, bring your tips and story ideas. We want to hear from you.

We will have a customer service representative on-site who can help you with your technical questions.

RSVP here for the 10 a.m. free event.

RSVP here for the 5 p.m. free event.

We’re looking forward to meeting you in person.

If you go

What: BND Subscriber Forums

When: 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14

Where: Southwestern Illinois Justice & Workforce Development Campus, 2300 West Main St., Belleville.

Register for free

