Join us for Inside the Journal Sentinel with Mary Spicuzza and story behind 'Cousin Augie'

Spicuzza is an investigative reporter who has covered some of the biggest stories in Wisconsin throughout her career. Yet her latest project was unlike any before. It focused on the 1978 car bombing murder of her cousin, August "Augie" Palmisano. Although Palmisano's death was widely thought to have been ordered by Milwaukee mob boss Frank Balistrieri, the murder was never solved.

After years as a political and investigative reporter, Spicuzza decided to investigate. She obtained thousands of pages of police reports and FBI files and tracked down many people who were linked to the case, including undercover FBI agent “Donnie Brasco." Spicuzza will talk about the genesis of the series as well as some of the other big stories she's covered.

When: Thursday, April 4, 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, 330 East Kilbourn Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Enter the center door off Kilbourn. There will be signage directing you to the meeting room on the first floor. You can also get assistance at the front desk.

Light snacks and beverages will be served.

