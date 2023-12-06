Join us in opposing the educational mandates of KY’s anti-LGBTQ legislation | Opinion

Kentucky’s public educational institutions face significant challenges with the 2023 passage of Senate Bill 150, particularly in relation to the treatment of LGBTQ students in Kentucky. In response, JustFundKY, a nonprofit educational organization that works to transform the landscape of Kentucky to brighten the lives of its LGBTQ citizens, is funding the recent lawsuit filed against Fayette County Schools. While Fayette County schools have historically shown attentiveness to the diverse needs of all students, SB 150 compels all Kentucky public school systems to adopt practices that harm students.

Specifically, SB 150 denies trans children and youth gender-affirming care and prohibits discussions and educational programming on gender identity and sexual orientation in schools. Such censorship about LGBTQ lives not only harms young people struggling with these issues but also deprives all children of essential knowledge about diverse gender and sexual identities, impeding their ability to become informed and empathetic adults.

While you may be aware that the ACLU has filed a lawsuit challenging SB 150’s removal of gender-affirming care for trans youth, we at JustFundKY are contesting the educational impact of SB 150.

The Kentucky Constitution guarantees school children a comprehensive and meaningful education. As such, Kentucky parents have a right to expect their children to learn about and discuss science-based information on sexual orientation and gender identity in our public schools. Without this, Kentucky schools shortchange our children as they prepare to enter the adult world.

A 2022 Gallup poll found that 1 in 5, or 20% of Generation Z (individuals born from 1997 to 2003), identify as LGBTQ. These are the students that SB 150 makes second-class citizens in their schools, denying them the crucial experience of belonging that all adolescents need to thrive. It also keeps cisgender and heterosexual students ignorant of sexual and gender diversity and muzzles teachers’ ability to speak openly about LGBTQ people. By providing financial support to challenge SB 150, JustFundKY joins Kentuckians from Fayette County and across the Commonwealth in protecting the rights of all children to receive a positive, affirming education in our public schools.

We firmly believe that education is the most effective tool to combat hatred and discrimination against the LGBTQ community. We applaud the courageous families who have stepped forward to challenge these new regulations and invite you to support our legal efforts, speak out against bigotry, and help create a Kentucky that serves all its citizens equally. History will remember those fair-minded Kentuckians who stood in solidarity with LGBTQ people during this time of ignorance and backlash.

To contribute to the lawsuit, please visit https://justfundky.org/donate/. Your voice matters.

Brandl Skirvin is the president of JustFundKY.