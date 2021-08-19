Join Wallbox & Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II Fireside Chat: August 24 at 10AM EDT

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with the Founder & CEO of Wallbox Chargers, S.L. and the Chairman & CEO of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: KCAC) on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 10am EDT to discuss the role of EV charging companies in meeting electric energy goals, Wallbox’s unique positioning in distinct U.S.-E.U, markets, the full Wallbox product suite, and the company’s business combination with Kensington. The live event will feature Wallbox Founder & CEO Enric Asunción and Kensington Chairman & CEO Justin Mirro. The panelists will be joined by IPO Edge Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks and Multimedia Editor Alexandra Lane in a moderated video session lasting approximately 60 minutes and including a Q&A with the audience.

To register, CLICK HERE

Messrs. Asunción and Mirro will discuss:

The role of EV charging companies in reaching US and global EV goals

Europe vs. the US: Comparing progress on electric vehicle adoption

Beyond chargers: The Wallbox approach to broader energy management

The Wallbox Product Suite: home, public and commercial

The link between EV’s and solar

The impact and importance of modular design

Wallbox’s route to the public markets and business combination with Kensington Capital Acquistion Corp.

Wallbox’s financial profile and the investment opportunity at hand

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy in the electric vehicle industry. Wallbox creates smart charging systems that combine innovative technology with outstanding design and manage the communication between vehicle, grid, building and charger. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 60 countries.

Founded in 2015, with headquarters in Barcelona, Wallbox’s mission is to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles today to make more sustainable use of energy tomorrow. The company employs over 500 people in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Story continues

For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

About Kensington

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: KCAC) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with a business in the automotive and automotive-related sector. The company is sponsored by Kensington Capital Partners (“KCP”) and the management team of Justin Mirro, Bob Remenar, Simon Boag and Dan Huber. The company is also supported by a board of independent directors including Tom LaSorda, Nicole Nason, Anders Pettersson, Mitch Quain, Don Runkle and Matt Simoncini. The Kensington team has completed over 70 automotive transactions and has over 300 years of combined experience leading some of the largest automotive companies in the world.

For additional information, please visit www.autospac.com.

About the Speakers:

Enric Asunción is the founder and CEO of Wallbox, a company leader in the design, development and manufacturing of the most advanced charging systems for electric vehicles in the world. Wallbox aims to accelerate the change to sustainable ways of transportation through easing the charging of electric vehicles. With an industrial engineering education in the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC), Enric has focused all of his career in the electric vehicle sector and more specifically in the electric vehicle charging market. Until his return to Barcelona in 2015, was the Program Manager for Charging Installations at TESLA Motors in Europe (Amsterdam). His main responsibility was to ensure that the customers always had the best charging solution to charge at home and at the work place. Previous to that, he was responsible for the Electric Vehicle Charger Testing team at Applus IDIADA.

Justin Mirro, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, provides leadership and expertise in sourcing, structuring, financing, and closing complex transactions. Mr. Mirro is the President of Kensington Capital Partners, which was formed in 1999 and is an affiliate of our sponsor. Kensington Capital Partners is a merchant bank focused on making investments and providing strategic advice to businesses in the automotive sector. Mr. Mirro has more than 25 years of experience in negotiating and structuring automotive transactions as head of automotive investment banking at RBC Capital Markets, Moelis & Company, and Jeffries & Company. Previously, Mr. Mirro worked as an engineer for General Motors in Detroit and Toyota in Japan. Mr. Mirro currently serves on the board of directors of Cooper Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) and Speedstar Holdings. Mr. Mirro earned his Master of Business Administration degree from New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business and his Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Michigan. Mr. Mirro served as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kensington SPAC I from April 2020 until it consummated its initial business combination with QuantumScape I from April 2020 until it consummated its initial business combination with QuantumScape, a company that is developing next generation battery technology for electric vehicles and other applications, in November 2020, and currently serves as a director of QuantumScape.

Contact:

John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief

editor@IPO-Edge.com

www.IPO-Edge.com

Editor@IPO-Edge.com

Twitter: @IPOEdge