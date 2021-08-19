Join Wallbox & Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II Fireside Chat: August 24 at 10AM EDT

IPO Edge
·4 min read

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with the Founder & CEO of Wallbox Chargers, S.L. and the Chairman & CEO of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: KCAC) on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 10am EDT to discuss the role of EV charging companies in meeting electric energy goals, Wallbox’s unique positioning in distinct U.S.-E.U, markets, the full Wallbox product suite, and the company’s business combination with Kensington. The live event will feature Wallbox Founder & CEO Enric Asunción and Kensington Chairman & CEO Justin Mirro. The panelists will be joined by IPO Edge Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks and Multimedia Editor Alexandra Lane in a moderated video session lasting approximately 60 minutes and including a Q&A with the audience.

To register, CLICK HERE

Messrs. Asunción and Mirro will discuss:

  • The role of EV charging companies in reaching US and global EV goals

  • Europe vs. the US: Comparing progress on electric vehicle adoption

  • Beyond chargers: The Wallbox approach to broader energy management

  • The Wallbox Product Suite: home, public and commercial

  • The link between EV’s and solar

  • The impact and importance of modular design

  • Wallbox’s route to the public markets and business combination with Kensington Capital Acquistion Corp.

  • Wallbox’s financial profile and the investment opportunity at hand

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy in the electric vehicle industry. Wallbox creates smart charging systems that combine innovative technology with outstanding design and manage the communication between vehicle, grid, building and charger. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 60 countries.

Founded in 2015, with headquarters in Barcelona, Wallbox’s mission is to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles today to make more sustainable use of energy tomorrow. The company employs over 500 people in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

About Kensington

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: KCAC) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with a business in the automotive and automotive-related sector. The company is sponsored by Kensington Capital Partners (“KCP”) and the management team of Justin Mirro, Bob Remenar, Simon Boag and Dan Huber. The company is also supported by a board of independent directors including Tom LaSorda, Nicole Nason, Anders Pettersson, Mitch Quain, Don Runkle and Matt Simoncini. The Kensington team has completed over 70 automotive transactions and has over 300 years of combined experience leading some of the largest automotive companies in the world.

For additional information, please visit www.autospac.com.

About the Speakers:

Enric Asunción is the founder and CEO of Wallbox, a company leader in the design, development and manufacturing of the most advanced charging systems for electric vehicles in the world. Wallbox aims to accelerate the change to sustainable ways of transportation through easing the charging of electric vehicles. With an industrial engineering education in the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC), Enric has focused all of his career in the electric vehicle sector and more specifically in the electric vehicle charging market. Until his return to Barcelona in 2015, was the Program Manager for Charging Installations at TESLA Motors in Europe (Amsterdam). His main responsibility was to ensure that the customers always had the best charging solution to charge at home and at the work place. Previous to that, he was responsible for the Electric Vehicle Charger Testing team at Applus IDIADA.

Justin Mirro, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, provides leadership and expertise in sourcing, structuring, financing, and closing complex transactions. Mr. Mirro is the President of Kensington Capital Partners, which was formed in 1999 and is an affiliate of our sponsor. Kensington Capital Partners is a merchant bank focused on making investments and providing strategic advice to businesses in the automotive sector. Mr. Mirro has more than 25 years of experience in negotiating and structuring automotive transactions as head of automotive investment banking at RBC Capital Markets, Moelis & Company, and Jeffries & Company. Previously, Mr. Mirro worked as an engineer for General Motors in Detroit and Toyota in Japan. Mr. Mirro currently serves on the board of directors of Cooper Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) and Speedstar Holdings. Mr. Mirro earned his Master of Business Administration degree from New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business and his Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Michigan. Mr. Mirro served as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kensington SPAC I from April 2020 until it consummated its initial business combination with QuantumScape I from April 2020 until it consummated its initial business combination with QuantumScape, a company that is developing next generation battery technology for electric vehicles and other applications, in November 2020, and currently serves as a director of QuantumScape.

Contact:

John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief

editor@IPO-Edge.com

www.IPO-Edge.com

Editor@IPO-Edge.com

Twitter: @IPOEdge

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is Lucid Motors Stock A Buy Right Now After Its Highly Anticipated IPO?

    Lucid Motors stock debuted in late July, surging 10%, and was one of the most highly anticipated IPOs of 2021. But is LCID stock a buy now?

  • Hedge Funds Blindsided by China Risk With New Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio insists that the swings in Chinese markets are little more than “wiggles.” But for a certain subset of hedge-fund managers, the consequences of Beijing’s crackdown might seem more like an earthquake.Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management, Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Management and Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global Investors added new positions in Beijing-based JD.com Inc. in the second quarter, only to see its American depositary receipts tumble 19% since June 30. Over a

  • Amazon Store Plans Elevate Epic Fight With Walmart For Retail Dominance

    Amazon is planning to build its first large-format retail stores, coming as the e-commerce giant is now reportedly outselling Walmart.

  • U.S. telecoms agency to probe T-Mobile data breach

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said late Wednesday it will investigate a data breach disclosed by T-Mobile US Inc impacting more than 47 million current, former and prospective customers. The third-largest U.S. wireless carrier said personal data, including social security numbers and driver's license information, of more than 40 million former and prospective customers was stolen along with data from 7.8 million existing T-Mobile wireless customers.

  • ZY ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 4, 2021 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Zymergen Inc. Limited Shareholders

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2021) - The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased ZY common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's April 2021 initial public offering.Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 4, 2021No obligation ...

  • Tesla AI Day: What to expect

    Colin Rusch, Oppenheimer Sr. Analyst joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss what to expect in with Tesla’s AI Day.

  • Why Tesla will beat competition on auto pilot despite probe: analyst

    Tesla (TSLA) is ready to highlight its artificial intelligence technology tonight. The electric vehicle giant will be streaming Autonomy day highlighting its self driving capabilities.

  • A $3 million insider trading case tests Netflix’s culture of transparency

    Netflix CEO Reed Hastings predicted that his commitment to being transparent with employees would eventually backfire. Now we know former Netflix engineers traded on insider information over three years.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 3 Top Chinese Stocks to Watch in August

    China's business environment looks different than it did less than a year ago, and it could change further within the next year.

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • Why AT&T's Spinoff Could Benefit Long-Term Investors

    AT&T (NYSE: T) is breaking up into three companies, which could unlock significant value for shareholders. How is AT&T splitting up? AT&T: A telecom company solely focused on 5G communications and broadband.

  • 4 Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    Earlier this week marked the deadline for institutional investment firms, hedge funds, and the ultra-rich to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Although it's a dated snapshot that can be at least six weeks old at the time of the SEC filing, it still provides insight into the stocks and trends billionaire money managers might be chasing or shying away from. After poring over 13F data from aggregator WhaleWisdom.com, it became plainly evident that growth stocks were still very much on the minds of billionaire money managers.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Plug Power (PLUG) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Plug Power (PLUG) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Like Dividends? I Bet You'll Love These 3 Stocks

    Simple, straightforward, recurring revenue kinds of products make these names perfect dividend-paying companies.

  • The Stock Market Is Dropping Again. What’s Behind Its Worst Slump Since July.

    S&P 500 futures have declined 0.6% Thursday morning, indicating an opening loss of around 28 points, or 0.6%, for the index. If the losses hold, it would be the S&P 500’s third consecutive drop, the index’s longest losing streak since the three-day losing streak that ended on July 19.

  • Why Tilray Bears Could Go Up In Smoke If History Repeats

    Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) gapped up over 5% higher on Wednesday before dropping down to fill the area and bouncing. After the markets closed on Tuesday, the cannabis giant announced it had acquired a majority stake in amended MedMen Enterprises Inc (OTC: MMNFF) convertible notes for about $165.8 million. Mergers and Acquisitions may be the topic of conversation for a while as leaders in the sector take out the smaller companies in preparation to dominate the U.S. industry if the country moves fo

  • Nvidia’s ARM acquisition is stalled, and there’s a deadline with more than a billion dollars at stake

    Nvidia has another year to complete its proposed $40 billion acquisition of chip designer ARM Holdings before it faces any kind of financial ramifications if the deal does not get done.