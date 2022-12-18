Join WeightWatchers for up to 30% off and start your healthy New Year's resolutions right now

Sign up for WeightWatchers today and save as much as 30% for the holidays.

Save as much as 30% on select WeightWatchers plans when you sign up by Sunday, December 25.

Choose from Core and Premium plans and get access to healthy recipes, personalized coaching and more.

Healthy eating should be an important part of everyone's lives, but sometimes it can be hard to stay on track—especially during the holidays. Thankfully, WeightWatchers is here to help you stick to your healthy living routine and jump start your 2023 New Year's health resolutions right now. The company is currently offering up to 30% off the service if you sign up by Sunday, December 25.

As part of this great deal, you can get up to 30% off select WeightWatchers plans, meaning you'll save $47.40 on the six-month Core plan—the equivalent of two free months. Through Christmas, you can sign up for just $110.60 instead of the usual $158 price tag. The Core plan is a self-guided option through the WeightWatchers app. It includes PersonalPoints plans with guides for healthy eating and workouts to help you reach your preferred weight. You'll get access to over 10,000 recipes, 24/7 coaching, sleeping tips and more. You even get rewarded with points for maintaining healthy habits.

Get access to thousands of healthy recipes with a six-month WeightWatchers plan.

If you feel you'll need a bit more guidance on your health journey, then the Premium plan might be best for you. You'll get everything included in the Core plan, plus access to in-person or virtual workshops with your personally-chosen WeightWatchers coach. You can also join a group to chat with fellow WeightWatchers users to show your support and share your progress. With the current holiday deal, the Premium plan will run you $203 for a six-month membership—a savings of $87.

This deal is a great option to keep your health and wellness on track in 2023 and beyond. If you're looking for a new way to maintain a healthy and happy lifestyle, WeightWatchers could be the missing key. One of our own employees tried WeightWatchers for three years and loved the results so much that she's still using it—it helped her shed weight and develop a healthier relationship with food.

The time to get a head start on your healthy New Year's resolutions is now. If you're interested in this holiday deal, act fast—there is just one week left to take advantage of this limited time offer.

