Joined together while apart: Couple gets married in the Vigo County Jail

Apr. 22—Solemn vows sealed with a kiss united a Terre Haute couple facing months apart.

Ashlee LeCocq and Curtis Freeland both said "I do" on Thursday during a brief wedding ceremony at the Vigo County Jail.

With the permission of Sheriff John Plasse and the assistance of jail matron Casey Lee, the couple were married by Pastor Billy Joe Henry in anticipation of Curtis' move into the Department of Correction to serve the remaining seven months on his prison sentence.

"In 2017, I was wanted by the police and all over the news for bad things," Freeland said as he stood hand-in-hand with his new wife. "Now it's the opposite. Granted I am in here, but daily I am trying to better myself."

Freeland has been a trusty in the jail for several months and he credits his relationship with Ashlee for turning his life around.

They met about five years ago and became friends. Then as Ashlee tells it, in 2021 their relationship became romantic. Before they could be married, however, Freeland was arrested, his pending criminal cases preventing his release from custody for several months. His charges range from drug offenses to auto theft to resisting law enforcement to parole violations.

They stayed in touch through phone calls and messaging during his incarceration. And recently, Ashlee asked permission for the wedding in the jail.

She said she was surprised when Sheriff Plasse approved her request.

"My aunt always told me it never hurts to ask," Ashlee said. "So I asked, and I was shocked when the sheriff said yes. He has been amazing."

Plasse said Freeland has been doing well as a trusty, so the request was approved.

Matron Lee said it is the first request for an inmate wedding in her almost 10 years at the Vigo jail.

Freeland's mother Trish Allen, and his 17-year-old daughter Jacelynn, witnessed the ceremony, along with some jail staff.

"People forget they are people, too," Allen said of inmates. "Sometimes they get led in the wrong way and then it's impossible to get led in the right direction."

She is glad that her son decided to make a commitment to Ashlee.

The couple have five children between them, and they have a home where Curtis can join them in the future.

"We are still building our lives together," he said.

