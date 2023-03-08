Joining other red states, Florida Republicans propose abortion ban beyond six weeks of pregnancy

2
Kathryn Varn
·4 min read

TALLAHASSEE — Florida GOP lawmakers filed bills Tuesday seeking to ban abortion after six weeks on the first day of the annual lawmaking session, the latest GOP-run state to draw battle lines around reproductive health care.

The proposals, Senate Bill 300 filed by Sen. Erin Grall of Vero Beach and House Bill 7 filed by Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka of Fort Myers, include exceptions for cases in which the mother is facing severe injury or death, the fetus has a fatal abnormality, or if the pregnancy was the result of rape or incest. Florida law currently bans the procedure after 15 weeks.

The bill also would forbid doctors from using telehealth to provide an abortion and that doctors must be "physically present in the same room as the woman when the termination of pregnancy is performed or when dispensing abortion-inducing drugs."

Along with abortion restrictions, the legislation would expand services provided by Florida Department of Health-contracted pregnancy support centers to provide assistance for new parents such as clothing, car seats, diapers and counseling.

Heading further right: With eye on 2024, anti-woke Gov. DeSantis tells FL lawmakers: 'you ain't seen nothing yet'

15-week ban still in limbo:Florida Supreme Court in no hurry to shape future of abortion in state

Republicans control both houses of the state legislature. Should the proposal end up on his desk after the lawmaking session concludes in May, Gov. Ron DeSantis signaled last month that he would support it.

"We're for pro-life. I urge the Legislature to work, produce good stuff, and we will sign," he said during a Feb. 1 news conference in response to a question about whether he would support a six-week ban.

After the State of the State speech Tuesday, he told reporters he had not seen what was filed, adding “I think those exceptions are sensible, and, like I said, we welcome pro-life legislation.”

Grall and Persons-Mulicka could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka places her hand over her heart during the Pledge of Allegiance on the opening day of the 2023 Florida Legislative Session, Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka places her hand over her heart during the Pledge of Allegiance on the opening day of the 2023 Florida Legislative Session, Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Florida Democrats and advocates for abortion rights criticized the proposals Tuesday, pointing out that many people don't know they're pregnant until after the first six weeks.

"Florida Republicans have once again demonstrated a complete disregard for the women of our state and for our collective freedoms," said Orlando Rep. Anna Eskamani, who previously worked for the reproductive health care provider Planned Parenthood. "As we’ve already seen in other states, a six-week ban is extreme, dangerous, and will force millions of people out of state to seek care and others will be forced into pregnancy."

The proposals come as the legality of the current 15-week ban is pending before the Florida Supreme Court, which said in January it would review the law. The deadlines for filing briefs in the case means DeSantis and the legislature will not have a ruling on whether the 15-week limit is upheld until after the two-month legislative session is scheduled to end in May.

The main question is whether such abortion restrictions would violate a right to privacy enshrined in the Florida Constitution, which the state Supreme Court ruled in 1989 extends to abortion.

Rep. Erin Grall speaks during a press conference held by Gov. Ron DeSantis with House Speaker Chris Sprowls and other lawmakers about taking on foreign interference at Florida's colleges and universities, with an emphasis on preventing China and other countries from stealing intellectual property at the Capitol Monday, March 1, 2021.
Rep. Erin Grall speaks during a press conference held by Gov. Ron DeSantis with House Speaker Chris Sprowls and other lawmakers about taking on foreign interference at Florida's colleges and universities, with an emphasis on preventing China and other countries from stealing intellectual property at the Capitol Monday, March 1, 2021.

Constitutional protections:Florida has a unique right protecting abortion. Its framers designed it that way.

Roe v. Wade:In Florida, Roe v. Wade overturn triggers emotions from all sides of abortion debate

The bills nod to the constitutional challenge, saying that the six-week ban would go into effect 30 days after any of the following occur: the Florida Supreme Court upholds the 15-week ban or determines the privacy amendment doesn't extend to abortion, or if the state constitution is amended to clarify that the privacy clause "does not include a right to abortion."

But advocates for abortion access criticized Republicans for seeking further restrictions before a ruling. They say the 15-week ban has already hurt Floridians and point out the timing ahead of DeSantis' widely expected run for president.

“We are already seeing the toll that a 15-week ban is taking on the health and well-being of pregnant people and their families in Florida," said Laura Goodhue, executive director of the Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates, in a statement. "This near total abortion ban has nothing to do with what is best for Floridians and everything to do with Ron DeSantis’ ambition to be president and what he thinks Republican primary voters want."

Gov. Ron DeSantis gives his State of the State Address during the Joint Session in the House of Representatives on the opening day of the 2023 Legislative Session, Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Gov. Ron DeSantis gives his State of the State Address during the Joint Session in the House of Representatives on the opening day of the 2023 Legislative Session, Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

USA TODAY Network - Florida Capital Bureau reporter John Kennedy contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Abortion ban in Florida: Bills would move limit from 15 to six weeks

Recommended Stories

  • Florida Republican lawmakers propose a six-week abortion ban

    (Reuters) -Republican lawmakers in Florida filed bills on Tuesday to outlaw most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, a ban that would severely undercut access to the procedure in the U.S. South if passed by the state's Republican-controlled legislature. The bills, filed on the opening day of the legislature's 2023 regular session, make exceptions for rape and incest cases but not explicitly for the life or health of the pregnant person. Florida Republicans, including Governor Ron DeSantis, have signaled their wish to further curtail abortions in the state after last year approving a ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

  • Florida Republicans File 6-Week Abortion Ban That’s Very Likely To Become Law

    The extreme restriction will also further pad Gov. Ron DeSantis' anti-choice record ahead of his potential 2024 presidential run.

  • Former 'Boy Meets World' star Ben Savage to run for U.S. Congress

    Ben Savage, who starred in the 1990s sitcom "Boy Meets World," is running for U.S. Congress in a Los Angeles-area district, aiming at a seat being vacated by Representative Adam Schiff, who is now running for Senate. "I'm running for Congress because it's time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country's most pressing issues," Savage, 42, said in an Instagram post announcing his campaign.

  • Iran accuses school poisoning suspects of links to foreign media, riots -state media

    Iran arrested several people it said were linked to a wave of school poisonings and accused some of connections to "foreign-based dissident media" and recent riots, according to an Interior Ministry statement shared by state media on Tuesday. Over 1,000 girls have fallen ill after being poisoned since November, according to state media and officials, with some politicians blaming religious groups opposed to girls' education. "Three members of a team of four people arrested have a history of being involved in recent riots and their connection to foreign-based dissident media has been ascertained," the statement said without elaborating.

  • China Seeks 'Peaceful Reunification' With Taiwan

    China largely kept its language regarding Taiwan the same in an annual report to the nation's legislature, suggesting that President Xi Jinping is maintaining its policy toward the self-ruled island even as global tensions increased. Rebecca Choong Wilkins reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • 'Boy Meets World' star Ben Savage enters US House race in LA

    Actor Ben Savage, who starred as a child in the ABC teen sitcom “Boy Meets World,” is running for a U.S. House seat in California, marking his latest attempt to make the jump from Hollywood to politics. Savage, a Democrat, said in an Instagram post Monday that “it’s time to restore faith in government" and that voters want leaders “unhindered by political divisions and special interests." Savage joins a crowded field for the seat held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, who is running for U.S. Senate.

  • Nike Women’s VP/GM Whitney Malkiel Steps Down, Amy Montagne to Take on Role

    Additionally, Cathy Sparks will take on the role of VP/GM of Asia Pacific and Latin America.

  • ‘Leave us the hell alone’: Family of Brian Sicknick hit out at Tucker Carlson over his video claims Capitol officer didn’t die due to riot

    Officer Sicknick’s family slammed Fox News for ‘rip[ping] [their] wounds wide open’ two years after his death

  • McCarthy Gives ‘Exclusive’ Jan. 6 Tapes To Carlson

    Kevin McCarthy gave Fox News host Tucker Carlson access to more than 40,000 hours of Jan. 6 Capitol riot surveillance footage.

  • Biden pick for FCC withdraws, says agency will 'remain sidelined'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's nominee for a key fifth seat on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Gigi Sohn, withdrew on Tuesday, dealing a setback for Democrats who have been unable to take control of the telecom regulator for more than two years. Sohn confirmed Tuesday she was withdrawing after Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said he would vote against confirming her. Sohn had been a senior aide to Tom Wheeler when he was the FCC chair under President Barack Obama.

  • DeSantis' approach to a possible 6-week abortion ban in Florida could torpedo his shot at the presidency

    Republican presidential candidates are typically anti-abortion, but enacting an all-out ban could be unpopular in a post-Roe America.

  • Martin County schools remove more than 80 book titles for sexual, racial content after complaints

    About 140 challenges were filed in 13 of the district's schools, Julie Marshall, who filed the challenges, told the School Board.

  • Report: Titans are shopping Derrick Henry

    Titans running back Derrick Henry could be on the way out in Tennessee. The Titans have been shopping Henry, according to Michael Silver of BallySports.com. Henry is due a base salary of $10.5 million this season, none of which is guaranteed. If the Titans were to trade him, they’d save $6.3 million on their salary [more]

  • Rupee Bear StanChart Now Sees It Rising to Highest Since August

    (Bloomberg) -- Standard Chartered Plc., which was among the most bearish forecasters for the Indian rupee over the past couple of years, is turning more upbeat on the currency amid an improvement in the nation’s trade deficit and a softer dollar.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicareUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced

  • Former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort strikes $3.1M settlement with Justice Department

    Paul Manafort, the embattled former Trump campaign chairman, agreed to settle a civil lawsuit brought by the Justice Department last year.

  • Seattle police arrest DUI suspect, recover drugs, cash and stolen guns

    A DUI arrest in Seattle’s Phinney Ridge neighborhood on Tuesday morning led to the recovery of over $5,000 in cash, two stolen guns, and nearly three ounces of marijuana, the Seattle Police Department announced.

  • ‘Ghosted’ Trailer: Chris Evans Gets More Than He Bargained for When Ana de Armas Ghosts Him

    Amy Sedaris, Adrien Brody, and Mike Moh also star in the Apple Original film.

  • Regulating 'forever chemicals': 3 essential reads on PFAS

    A new federal regulation will set national limits on two 'forever chemicals' widely found in drinking water. Thanasis Zovoilis/moment via Getty ImagesThe U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is preparing to release a draft regulation limiting two fluorinated chemicals, known by the abbreviations PFOA and PFOS, in drinking water. These chemicals are two types of PFAS, a broad class of substances often referred to as “forever chemicals” because they are very persistent in the environment. PFAS are

  • Anxious about a recession? Don’t pout, look for opportunities like this little luxury item that’s already plumping up. Here are 3 stocks to seize the moment

    Beauty is in the eye of the stockholder.

  • Gavin Newsom announces California is 'done' with Walgreens due to abortion pill

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday the state will not be doing business with Walgreens Boots Alliance over its decision not to dispense an abortion pill. Last week, the national pharmacy chain said it would not distribute mifepristone in 20 states after conservative attorneys general threatened legal action. In a statement to ABC News, a spokesperson for Newsom said the state was "reviewing" its relationship with Walgreens.