Joint address 2021: What time is Biden’s speech today?

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the administration’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) response outside the White House in Washington, US, 27 April, 2021 (REUTERS)

Joe Biden is set to deliver his joint address to Congress on Wednesday in the run-up to the anniversary of his first 100 days as president.

Mr Biden is expected to address the coronavirus pandemic and a range of other issues in front of members of Congress and it will be the first time he has done so since taking office

The address will not be an official State of the Union address, although the two speeches are almost identical, in accordance with tradition for US presidents.

The annual speech usually takes place in February but this year has been delayed until April following the 6 January Capitol riot and ongoing Covid restrictions.

When is the speech?

Mr Biden will address a joint session of Congress on 28 April at 9pm EST in the US House of Representatives.

Where can I watch the speech?

The president’s address will be shown live on Independent TV.

The speech will also be broadcast on all major TV networks, including ABC, CBS, CNN, C-SPAN, Fox, MSNBC, and NBC.

You can also watch the address online, via the official White House YouTube page, and on all of the network’s channels on the video-sharing platform.

What will he discuss?

White House press secretary Jen Psaki previously said that Mr Biden “will talk about all of the priorities and his commitment to building the economy back better, getting the pandemic under control, addressing the challenges we face around the world.”

He will likely speak about his American Families Plan, infrastructure plan as well as the country’s Covid-19 vaccination efforts and the state of the ongoing pandemic across the country.

