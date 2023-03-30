Joint Base Andrews lifts lockdown; no armed suspect found

FILE - The sign for Joint Base Andrews is seen on March 26, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Joint Base Andrews, one of the nation’s most sensitive military bases and home to Air Force One, has been locked down after reports of a man carrying an “assault-style” rifle on Thursday, March 30, 2023, authorities said. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
3
LINDSAY WHITEHURST and STEFANIE DAZIO
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joint Base Andrews, one of the nation’s most sensitive military bases and home to Air Force One, emerged from a lockdown Thursday evening after officials were unable to confirm reports of a man carrying an “assault-style” rifle on the base, authorities said.

No shots were fired and no suspect was found after hours of searching, according to a statement from the Maryland base.

The person was reportedly seen near the base’s housing area around 2:30 p.m. Officials allowed a limited release from lockdown at 5 p.m., and the full lockdown was lifted an hour later.

Joint Base Andrews, a few miles outside Washington, houses the fleet of blue and white presidential aircraft, including Air Force One.

The base has faced security issues previously, including when an intruder reached the housing complex last month. A resident opened fire on the trespasser.

Two years ago, a man breached several spots on the base — including a military checkpoint — and climbed into a C-40, a transport jet primarily used by members of the Cabinet, Congress and military combatant commanders.

___

Dazio reported from Los Angeles.

Recommended Stories

  • BREAKING: Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on lockdown

    Police say a person armed with an assault-style rifle was reportedly seen near housing on the base. Everyone has been told to stay inside.

  • Hackers breach Tesla Model 3's infotainment system in minutes in competition

    A team of white hat hackers demonstrated vulnerabilities in Tesla's infotainment and charging management systems, accessing vital systems in under two minutes.

  • Harris enters the fray over democracy with visit to Tanzania

    Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday encouraged Tanzania’s fragile progress toward a more inclusive government, stepping onto the front lines of America’s push to strengthen democracy in Africa as part of her weeklong trip to the continent. Standing alongside Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania’s first female president, Harris cited recent decisions from Tanzania such as lifting a ban on opposition rallies and encouraging more press freedom as “important and meaningful steps” toward democratic reforms. Hassan has undone some of Tanzania's more oppressive policies even though she came to power as a member of the ruling party.

  • Block says Cash App has 44 million verified monthly users after Hindenburg report

    The payments firm also estimated that the verified accounts constituted roughly 97% of Cash App inflows. The disclosure follows Hindenburg Research's report last week that former Block employees estimated 40% to 75% of accounts they reviewed were fake, involved in fraud or were additional accounts tied to a single individual. After taking a short position in Block, the report alleged that the payments firm led by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey overstated its Cash App user numbers and understated its customer acquisition costs.

  • Helicopters in Kentucky crash are versatile Army workhorses

    Two U.S. Army Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopters crashed during training Wednesday night in Kentucky, killing nine soldiers. The Black Hawk is a twin-engine, four-bladed, medium-lift, utility helicopter developed for the U.S. Army since the 1970s by Sikorsky Aircraft of Stratford, Connecticut. Its basic Army designation is H-60; export versions are designated S-70.

  • Colorado man cites fear of homelessness in ax killings case

    An 81-year-old Colorado man accused of killing his wife and daughter with an ax told police he lost his job and was afraid they would end up homeless. Reginald Maclaren told police he didn’t regret killing them because he “knows they are in a better place,” according to court documents. Maclaren was arrested Saturday in the killings and booked into jail Tuesday after being taken to the hospital for what police have described as a preexisting medical condition, Crystal Essman, a spokesperson for police in the Denver suburb of Englewood, said Wednesday.

  • We should lament Rome’s decision to end a 2,000-year tradition at the Pantheon

    The Pantheon is – without any shadow of a doubt – one of the greatest buildings ever made. It has stood at the heart of the oldest quarter of Rome for very nearly 2,000 years. A former Roman temple – finished but probably not commissioned under Emperor Hadrian in 120 AD – it was consecrated as the church of St Mary and the Martyrs in 609. Raphael, the great Renaissance painter, and two kings of Italy – Vittorio Emanuele II and Umberto I – are among those entombed there.

  • Hitman in New Jersey murder-for-hire sentenced to 16 years

    A career criminal whose rap sheet includes bank robberies and a murder conspiracy was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years in prison for killing a New Jersey political consultant in exchange for money in 2014. George Bratsenis, 74, pleaded guilty a year ago to a charge that he and another man accepted thousands of dollars from another political consultant, Sean Caddle, in exchange for killing Michael Galdieri. Galdieri was stabbed to death in his Jersey City apartment, which was then set on fire.

  • Real fake band Daisy Jones & The Six releases even more real fake music

    At what point does a TV band become, well, just a band? It happened to The Monkees, and The Commitments, and even spoofy hair metal rockers Spinal Tap (who opened for themselves as the equally goofy trio The Folksmen from A Mighty Wind on their 2001 tour, no less!). Does it have something to do with the stand-alone quality of the music and the power of the vocals behind it (looking at you, iconic 2019 Gaga/Cooper “Shallow” performance), or maybe the popularity 0f the group’s tour (how many Gleek

  • Porsche's new limited-edition 911 Carrera GTS inspired by a Thai birthday tradition

    Porsche has unveiled special editions of the 911 Carrera GTS inspired by a vibrant Thai tradition. While Western cultures mainly celebrate birth dates, Thai birthdays emphasize the day of the week a person is born. To celebrate its 30th anniversary, Porsche Thailand collaborated with Exclusive Manufaktr — an in-house department specializing in crafting customized sports cars — to create 30th Anniversary Porsche Thailand Editions of the 911 Carrera GTS model.

  • ‘Representation Is Not a Request, It's a Requirement’: WWE Champion Bianca Belair Brings Black Excellence to WrestleMania

    In the world of professional wrestling, WWE’s WrestleMania is the biggest event of the year. It’s known as “The Grandest Stage of Them All” and “The Showcase of the Immortals.” Showing out at Mania can make you a legend, and with back-to-back, five-star main event matches, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has very quickly become the new Mrs. WrestleMania.

  • In Utah, one airman’s trashed F-35 is another’s training aid

    “It’s a neat opportunity for us to get nice, new toys — even if they’re garbage.”

  • Lawmakers get in shouting match outside House floor over gun control

    Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) in a shouting match

  • Fishermen found woman’s body in 1982. These new images might help identify ‘Jane Doe’

    The woman’s identity is clouded in 40 years of mystery, but new images may shed light on her death, Alabama cops say.

  • Pamela Smart’s latest bid for sentence reduction dismissed

    New Hampshire’s highest court on Wednesday turned away the latest attempt to get a sentence reduction for Pamela Smart, who is serving life in prison for plotting with her teenage lover to have her husband killed in 1990. Smart, 55, was a 22-year-old high school media coordinator when she began an affair with a 15-year-old student who later shot and killed her husband, Gregory Smart. Having exhausted her judicial appeal options, Smart returned for a third time to an elected state council, seeking a sentence reduction hearing last year.

  • Police take down man at Joint Base Andrews during lockdown

    A lockdown was in place at Joint Base Andrews (JBA) in Prince George's County over reports of a man with an AR-15 near base housing on Thursday.

  • Schultz Says He Didn't Fire Worker for Organizing Unions

    Howard Schultz, the former Starbucks CEO, says he never fired a worker involved in a union organizing drive. He also says Starbucks could not offer all benefits to workers in unionized stores. He is questioned by Senator Bernie Sanders. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Hugh Grant Says He Thinks There Would Be More Affairs on Set if Phones Were Banned | THR News

    Hugh Grant stopped by ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ and shared his take about why film sets are “so weird” nowadays.

  • US Air Force won’t buy AGM-183A hypersonic missiles

    The service's acquisition chief made the comments a day after Secretary Frank Kendall told lawmakers the latest ARRW test failed.

  • Florida Legislature approves carrying a concealed loaded gun without a permit

    Florida’s Republican-controlled Legislature passed a bill allowing individuals to carry concealed loaded weapons anywhere without a permit.