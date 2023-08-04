Joint Biden bank account makes ‘no sense at all’: Rep. Darrell Issa

ABC News

A few Republican presidential candidates polling near the middle and back of the primary field say they have found a fundraising sweet spot: Cash flows in when they jab at front-runner Donald Trump, even if their voter support doesn't jump the same way. Former Vice President Mike Pence, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and former Texas Rep. Will Hurd are among the 2024 GOP hopefuls still trying to meet the donor thresholds in order to make it on the first Republican primary debate stage, on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee. At the same time, however, none of the candidates have seen their polling numbers jump in the same way, according to FiveThirtyEight.