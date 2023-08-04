Joint Biden bank account makes ‘no sense at all’: Rep. Darrell Issa
House Judiciary Committee member Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., discusses the Oversight Committee’s plan to release Biden bank records next week.
The Supreme Court on Friday left in place a lower court ruling that invalidated a speeding ticket against a Native American man in Tulsa, Oklahoma, because the city is located within the boundaries of an Indian reservation. The justices rejected an emergency appeal by Tulsa to block the ruling while the legal case continues. The order is the latest consequence of the high court's landmark 2020 decision that found that much of eastern Oklahoma, including Tulsa, remains an Indian reservation.
"There has never been a special prosecutor," Rivera says, "that did not become ultimately self-serving" The post ‘No More Special Prosecutors!’ Geraldo Rivera Calls for a Legal Cease-Fire on ‘Cuomo’ appeared first on TheWrap.
Our nation's veterans have selflessly served and sacrificed for our country.
The Biden administration was roasted by Republican lawmakers Friday after a Fox News Digital report showing Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm consulted a top CCP official.
A Mississippi sheriff said he was “ashamed” and apologized after five of his former deputies pleaded guilty to charges related to the torture of two Black men.
A federal judge has blocked a new Illinois law that allows the state to penalize anti-abortion counseling centers if they use deception to interfere with patients seeking the procedure. U.S. District Judge Iain Johnston said Thursday the new law "is painfully and blatantly a violation of the First Amendment.” The law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week bans anti-abortion counseling centers, often referred to as “crisis pregnancy centers,” from using “misinformation, deceptive practices, or misrepresentation” to interfere with access to abortion services or emergency contraception.
Yet another smoking gun showing Joe Biden's corruption shoots blanks instead. But don't ask the guy for business advice.
A few Republican presidential candidates polling near the middle and back of the primary field say they have found a fundraising sweet spot: Cash flows in when they jab at front-runner Donald Trump, even if their voter support doesn't jump the same way. Former Vice President Mike Pence, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and former Texas Rep. Will Hurd are among the 2024 GOP hopefuls still trying to meet the donor thresholds in order to make it on the first Republican primary debate stage, on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee. At the same time, however, none of the candidates have seen their polling numbers jump in the same way, according to FiveThirtyEight.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's office is pushing back after Mexico tied the death of a migrant to the recently installed border barrier placed in the Rio Grande River.
Pennsylvania announced on Thursday that, after nearly 30 years, it was canceling the contract of an anti-abortion group that provides funding for deceptive crisis pregnancy centers. The group, Real Alternatives, had received more than $134 million to date in state and federal funds. Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) first signed the 2023-2024 budget, which increased the line item from $6.2 million to $8.2 million, and then his administration separately revealed the end of the group’s contract.
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s lawyers signaled they may take fresh legal action in Georgia to head off what could be the former president’s fourth indictment in five months — this time over his attempt to reverse the outcome of the 2020 election in a crucial swing state.Most Read from BloombergTrump Cites Self Incrimination Concern in Lawsuit Against CohenS&P 500 Wipes Out Almost 1% Gain; Bond Yields Drop: Markets WrapElon Musk Says Treasury Bills Are ‘No-Brainer’Apple Faces Longest Sales Drop i
The Marine Corps' acting chief issued a letter to the force this week pledging continuity as an unprecedented congressional blockade of his confirmation to commandant continues.
“Public school officials can’t force Liam to remove a shirt ...when the school lets every other student wear clothing that speaks on the same issue."
For more than a year, the thrice-indicted former president and his allies have been drawing plans to undo Smith's investigations, as well as to punish everyone involved
Bret Baier of Fox News just bought a house at 125 Wells Road in Palm Beach; he has his other home in town listed at about $16.5 million.
There's "obviously a mismatch" between Anheuser-Busch's market value and their employee numbers, former company exec Anson Frericks says while predicting more layoffs are coming.
The New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA) filed a lawsuit Friday against the Biden administration’s new student loan income-driven repayment (IDR) plan. The lawsuit comes after the Department of Education launched a beta website this week for the Saving on Valuable Education (SAVE) application, the new IDR plan the White House has dubbed the “most generous”…