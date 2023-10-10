Joint Chiefs chairman warns Iran not to get involved in Israel crisis

The new Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Charles Q. Brown on Monday warned Iran “not to get involved” in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

“We want to send a pretty strong message. We do not want this to broaden, and the idea is for Iran to get that message loud and clear,” Brown told members of the media traveling with him to Brussels, as reported by Reuters.

Brown’s comments — his first public words since he was confirmed to the role late last month — come as the Lebanese group Hezbollah fired a series of rockets at northern Israel.

U.S. officials have expressed concerns that Hezbollah might choose to open a second front to the conflict, as the Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel last fought a monthlong war in 2006.

Iran also backs Hamas, which carried out the largest incursion on Israeli soil in decades Saturday, butchering hundreds of civilians in the process. Iran has denied any involvement in the planning of that attack, but its backing of Hamas has raised suspicions.

The Hamas attack on Israel included coordinated surprise strikes by land, sea and air. More than 1,000 Israelis and Palestinians have been killed so far in the fighting, as have 11 U.S. citizens, while thousands of others were injured.

In response, the U.S. military said it is “surging” air defenses, munitions and other equipment to Israel.

The Pentagon also sent a U.S. carrier strike group closer to Israel in response to the attacks.

“It sends a very strong message of support for Israel. But it’s also to send a strong message of deterrence to contain broadening this particular conflict,” Brown said of the aid and repositioning of military vessels.

He also compared Hamas to the Islamic State terrorist group in its actions.

