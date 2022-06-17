What Is The Joint Corp.'s (NASDAQ:JYNT) Share Price Doing?

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQCM, rising to highs of US$39.93 and falling to the lows of US$13.32. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Joint's current trading price of US$13.32 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Joint’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Joint?

Joint is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 47.5x is currently well-above the industry average of 17.64x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Joint’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Joint?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -16% expected next year, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Joint. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? If you believe JYNT should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. Given the uncertainty from negative growth in the future, this could be the right time to reduce your total portfolio risk. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on JYNT for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Its price has risen beyond its industry peers, on top of a negative future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

